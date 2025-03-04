News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Virat Kohli India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 4, 2025

Virat Kohli Joins Sachin Tendulkar in Elite List; Becomes Only 2nd Cricketer to Achieve This Milestone

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Virat Kohli did so during the Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Australia.

Virat Kohli India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final

Veteran India batter has become only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to score 8000 runs or more while chasing in ODIs. He achieved the milestone during the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Australia in Dubai.

Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with 8720 runs while chasing in the 50-over format. At the time of updating this report, India were 141/3 in 28 overs while looking to chase down a target of 265. Virat Kohli (53) was unbeaten with Axar Patel (5) at the other end. Shreyas Iyer was dismissed by Adam Zampa for 45 in the 27th over. Earlier, fifties from Steve Smith (73) and Alex Carey (61) had led Australia to 264.

Virat Kohli and his love affair with breaking records

Virat Kohli is synonymous with breaking records in cricket. At the 2023 ODI World Cup, Kohli surpassed Tendulkar for most ODI centuries when he scored his 50th ton, against New Zealand in the semi-final. During the Champions Trophy group stage match against Pakistan, Kohli became the fastest batter to score 14,000 ODI runs, once again beating Tendulkar’s record.

ALSO READ:

Kohli reached the milestone in his 287th innings, whereas Tendulkar had done so in 350 innings. Kohli and Tendulkar are among just the three batters to score 14,000 runs or more in ODIs, with the other one being former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara.

Virat Kohli’s ODI career

Virat Kohli made his ODI debut for India against Sri Lanka in August 2008. He scored just 12 runs in that match before being dismissed by Nuwan Kulasekara. Till date, the Delhi cricketer has amassed 14,147 runs from 301 matches at an average of 58.22. He has scored 74 half-centuries and 51 centuries in the 50-over format.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket
India
India vs Australia
Sachin Tendulkar
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Goes Past Australian Legend To Script THIS RECORD During Champions Trophy 2025 Semis

The former India skipper has now climbed to the second spot on the list.
6:46 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction: South Africa have a well-rounded batting unit, perfectly suited for the conditions in Lahore, so they should win.

SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semifinal 2 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

6:19 pm
Darpan Jain
Shreyas Iyer Alex Carey direct hit Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final

Shreyas Iyer Showcases Fielding Brilliance with Direct-Hit To Run-Out Alex Carey in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Shreyas Iyer's accurate throw at the keeper's end helped India dismiss Alex Carey in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final.
7:16 pm
Vishnu PN

Prophetic Call Comes True: Ravichandran Ashwin’s Perfect Prediction That Reaped Rewards for India in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs Australia

The eerie prediction by the veteran spinner turned out to be true on March 4.
5:43 pm
Disha Asrani
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were visibly frustrated at Kuldeep Yadav in the 32nd over of the first innings.

Furious Reaction! Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Vent at Kuldeep Yadav for Not Stopping the Throw in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

The senior duo was unhappy with Kuldeep’s efforts after he let the throw from the outfield go, which could have resulted in overthrows.
6:02 pm
Darpan Jain
Mohammed Shami Steve Smith drop Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final

Mohammed Shami Drops Steven Smith: After Travis Head, India Pacer Shells Another Return Catch in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Mohammed Shami had earlier dropped a catch which would have dismissed Travis Head.
6:00 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy