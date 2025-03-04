Virat Kohli did so during the Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Australia.

Veteran India batter has become only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to score 8000 runs or more while chasing in ODIs. He achieved the milestone during the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Australia in Dubai.

Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with 8720 runs while chasing in the 50-over format. At the time of updating this report, India were 141/3 in 28 overs while looking to chase down a target of 265. Virat Kohli (53) was unbeaten with Axar Patel (5) at the other end. Shreyas Iyer was dismissed by Adam Zampa for 45 in the 27th over. Earlier, fifties from Steve Smith (73) and Alex Carey (61) had led Australia to 264.

Virat Kohli and his love affair with breaking records

Virat Kohli is synonymous with breaking records in cricket. At the 2023 ODI World Cup, Kohli surpassed Tendulkar for most ODI centuries when he scored his 50th ton, against New Zealand in the semi-final. During the Champions Trophy group stage match against Pakistan, Kohli became the fastest batter to score 14,000 ODI runs, once again beating Tendulkar’s record.

ALSO READ:

Kohli reached the milestone in his 287th innings, whereas Tendulkar had done so in 350 innings. Kohli and Tendulkar are among just the three batters to score 14,000 runs or more in ODIs, with the other one being former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara.

Virat Kohli’s ODI career

Virat Kohli made his ODI debut for India against Sri Lanka in August 2008. He scored just 12 runs in that match before being dismissed by Nuwan Kulasekara. Till date, the Delhi cricketer has amassed 14,147 runs from 301 matches at an average of 58.22. He has scored 74 half-centuries and 51 centuries in the 50-over format.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.