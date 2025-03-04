News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Virat Kohli
news
Last updated: March 4, 2025

Virat Kohli Goes Past Australian Legend To Script THIS RECORD During Champions Trophy 2025 Semis

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The former India skipper has now climbed to the second spot on the list.

Virat Kohli

Former India skipper Virat Kohli edged past Australian legend Ricky Ponting for most catches taken in ODIs during the ongoing IND vs AUS clash in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final.

Kohli eclipsed Ponting to take the second spot on the list with a total of 161 catches while the Aussie had 160 to his name.

Kohli took two catches during the Australian innings – one of Josh Inglis and the other of Nathan Ellis.

The premier India batter now trails only Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene, who has an impressive 218 catches to his name.

ALSO READ:

India bundle out Australia for 264

The Indian bowlers put up a disciplined performance, making inroads in regular intervals to bundle out Australia for 264 in 49.3 overs.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers, picking up three scalps while spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Hardik Pandya got two wickets apiece.

For the Aussies, Travis Head gave them a good start with a quickfire 39 off 33 after being gifted a lifeline on the very first ball of the match due to a dropped return catch from Shami.

It was then Steve Smith, who played a captain’s knock and led the scoring from the front with a deft knock of 73 off 96 balls. While their big hitters Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell failed to get going, Alex Carey ensured the Aussies crossed the 250 run mark with a splendid 61(57).

Meanwhile, the Indian team has already begun their chase. At the time of writing this report, the Indian scoreboard read 16 for 0 in 2.5 overs with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill currently batting at the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

Champions Trophy 2025
IND vs AUS
Ricky Ponting
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Warning and Penalty for Floppies: IPL Adopts BCCI Mandates for Players for 2025, Adds Few More Restrictions

Warning and Penalty for Floppies: IPL Adopts BCCI Mandates for Players for 2025, Adds Few More Restrictions

BCCI has scheduled a meeting with all captains on March 20 to elaborate the rules further.
8:22 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
UNREAL luck for Steve Smith as ball hit stumps but bails don't dislodge [WATCH]

UNREAL luck for Steven Smith as ball hit stumps but bails don’t dislodge [WATCH]

Although it was a decent clunk, the bails remained unmoved as Smith got an uncanny reprieve.
8:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Pakistan have announced squads for the white-ball series against New Zealand after the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan Recall Veteran in Leadership Role for New Zealand T20Is, No Babar Azam or Mohammed Rizwan

As always, a few decisions have surprised one and all with their calls looking reactionary again.
4:27 pm
Darpan Jain
Rohit Sharma Furious as Mohammed Shami Drops Travis Head on 0 in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Rohit Sharma Furious as Mohammed Shami Drops Travis Head on 0 in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

The incident happened on the very first ball of the match.
8:16 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Varun Chakravarthy has done nothing wrong since making a comeback for India in white-ball cricket last year.

Harbhajan Singh Reveals the ‘Magic Potion’ That Makes Varun Chakravarthy Hard To Read for the Batters

Varun Chakravarthy has done nothing wrong since making a comeback for India in white-ball cricket.
3:57 pm
Darpan Jain
South Africa have brought the all-rounder, George Linde, as a reserve player for the remainder of the Champions Trophy 2025.

South Africa Add Mumbai Indians Star As Reserve Player to Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Ahead of Semi-Final vs New Zealand

South Africa have several fitness concerns, and it’s wise to have a backup ready if a replacement is required.
12:55 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy