Virat Kohli Goes Past Australian Legend To Script THIS RECORD During Champions Trophy 2025 Semis

The former India skipper has now climbed to the second spot on the list.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli edged past Australian legend Ricky Ponting for most catches taken in ODIs during the ongoing IND vs AUS clash in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final.

Kohli eclipsed Ponting to take the second spot on the list with a total of 161 catches while the Aussie had 160 to his name.

Kohli took two catches during the Australian innings – one of Josh Inglis and the other of Nathan Ellis.

The premier India batter now trails only Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene, who has an impressive 218 catches to his name.

India bundle out Australia for 264

The Indian bowlers put up a disciplined performance, making inroads in regular intervals to bundle out Australia for 264 in 49.3 overs.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers, picking up three scalps while spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Hardik Pandya got two wickets apiece.

For the Aussies, Travis Head gave them a good start with a quickfire 39 off 33 after being gifted a lifeline on the very first ball of the match due to a dropped return catch from Shami.

It was then Steve Smith, who played a captain’s knock and led the scoring from the front with a deft knock of 73 off 96 balls. While their big hitters Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell failed to get going, Alex Carey ensured the Aussies crossed the 250 run mark with a splendid 61(57).

Meanwhile, the Indian team has already begun their chase. At the time of writing this report, the Indian scoreboard read 16 for 0 in 2.5 overs with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill currently batting at the crease.

