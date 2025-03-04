News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 4, 2025

Prophetic Call Comes True: Ravichandran Ashwin’s Perfect Prediction That Reaped Rewards for India in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs Australia

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

The eerie prediction by the veteran spinner turned out to be true on March 4.

Ahead of the India vs Australia Semi-Final clash of the Champions Trophy 2025, Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made a perfect prediction which made the recipe for India’s success. In a YouTube video on his channel, Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin mentioned that Varun Chakravarthy can easily dismiss Travis Head.

He rightly predicted that the leg-break bowler can bamboozle Head.

Watch the full video here:

Ashwin on Varun Chakravarthy vs Travis Head

Among the many matchups discussed with his guest on the show, Journalist Vimal Kumar, Ashwin picked that the contest between Varun and Head will be “mouth-watering”. He mentioned that Head is a quality player and the way he tackles Varun during the match will be interesting to watch.

Ashwin began his explanation with how Rohit Sharma can mess with Head’s head. The ideal way would be to give the new ball to Varun. Ashwin mentioned that the way Varun bowled to Michael Bracewell in India’s previous match against New Zealand, an over-the-stump delivery will be fruitful compared to round-the-stump. The Aussie batter has a tendency for a three-stump stance yet he clears the ball with ease. In such a case and on the Dubai pitch, Varun’s ball will deviate further creating extra bounce. This could lead to a top-edge off Head.

ALSO READ:

The eerie prediction by the veteran spinner turned out to be true on March 4. Head fell to Varun on the first delivery he faced by the bowler, albeit, a round-the-wicket ball. The southpaw aimed to loft the ball down the ground but found Shubman Gill’s safe hands at long-off.

Initially, Head was dropped by Mohammed Shami off his own bowling on a golden duck. The batter had a slow start but he was soon looking dangerous after a couple of boundaries. Nevertheless, he departed after making 39 runs off 33 balls.

Head has often robbed the Indian team of their wins with his extraordinary batting. Before his wicket, the Indians fans awaited with bated breath while holding on to the heart-shattering memories of the 2023 World Cup. Today, Varun proved to be the mystery bowler he is and completed the revenge. The battle is now half-won.

The other noteworthy match-ups as per Ashwin would be of Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa and Shreyas Iyer vs Adam Zampa.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Australa
Champions Trophy 2025
India
Ravichandran Ashwin
Travis Head
Varun Chakravarthy

Related posts

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction: South Africa have a well-rounded batting unit, perfectly suited for the conditions in Lahore, so they should win.

SA vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Champions Trophy 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Semifinal 2 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

6:19 pm
Darpan Jain
Shreyas Iyer Alex Carey direct hit Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final

Shreyas Iyer Showcases Fielding Brilliance with Direct-Hit To Run-Out Alex Carey in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Shreyas Iyer's accurate throw at the keeper's en d helped India dsmiss Alex Carey in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final.
6:14 pm
Vishnu PN
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were visibly frustrated at Kuldeep Yadav in the 32nd over of the first innings.

Furious Reaction! Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Vent at Kuldeep Yadav for Not Stopping the Throw in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

The senior duo was unhappy with Kuldeep’s efforts after he let the throw from the outfield go, which could have resulted in overthrows.
6:02 pm
Darpan Jain
Mohammed Shami Steve Smith drop Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final

Mohammed Shami Drops Steven Smith: After Travis Head, India Pacer Shells Another Return Catch in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Mohammed Shami had earlier dropped a catch which would have dismissed Travis Head.
6:00 pm
Vishnu PN

Why Was Ravindra Jadeja Asked To Remove Tape by the Umpire During Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs Australia

4:37 pm
Sagar Paul
UNREAL luck for Steve Smith as ball hit stumps but bails don't dislodge [WATCH]

UNREAL luck for Steve Smith as ball hit stumps but bails don’t dislodge [WATCH]

Although it was a decent clunk, the bails remained unmoved as Smith got an uncanny reprieve.
4:22 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy