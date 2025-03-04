Prophetic Call Comes True: Ravichandran Ashwin’s Perfect Prediction That Reaped Rewards for India in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs Australia

The eerie prediction by the veteran spinner turned out to be true on March 4.

Ahead of the India vs Australia Semi-Final clash of the Champions Trophy 2025, Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made a perfect prediction which made the recipe for India’s success. In a YouTube video on his channel, Ash Ki Baat, Ashwin mentioned that Varun Chakravarthy can easily dismiss Travis Head.

He rightly predicted that the leg-break bowler can bamboozle Head.

Watch the full video here:

Ashwin on Varun Chakravarthy vs Travis Head

Among the many matchups discussed with his guest on the show, Journalist Vimal Kumar, Ashwin picked that the contest between Varun and Head will be “mouth-watering”. He mentioned that Head is a quality player and the way he tackles Varun during the match will be interesting to watch.

Ashwin began his explanation with how Rohit Sharma can mess with Head’s head. The ideal way would be to give the new ball to Varun. Ashwin mentioned that the way Varun bowled to Michael Bracewell in India’s previous match against New Zealand, an over-the-stump delivery will be fruitful compared to round-the-stump. The Aussie batter has a tendency for a three-stump stance yet he clears the ball with ease. In such a case and on the Dubai pitch, Varun’s ball will deviate further creating extra bounce. This could lead to a top-edge off Head.

The eerie prediction by the veteran spinner turned out to be true on March 4. Head fell to Varun on the first delivery he faced by the bowler, albeit, a round-the-wicket ball. The southpaw aimed to loft the ball down the ground but found Shubman Gill’s safe hands at long-off.

Initially, Head was dropped by Mohammed Shami off his own bowling on a golden duck. The batter had a slow start but he was soon looking dangerous after a couple of boundaries. Nevertheless, he departed after making 39 runs off 33 balls.

Head has often robbed the Indian team of their wins with his extraordinary batting. Before his wicket, the Indians fans awaited with bated breath while holding on to the heart-shattering memories of the 2023 World Cup. Today, Varun proved to be the mystery bowler he is and completed the revenge. The battle is now half-won.

The other noteworthy match-ups as per Ashwin would be of Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa and Shreyas Iyer vs Adam Zampa.

