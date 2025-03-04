News
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 4, 2025

Why Was Ravindra Jadeja Asked To Remove Tape by the Umpire During Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs Australia

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

During the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final against Australia on March 4 in Dubai, the umpire asked Ravindra Jadeja to remove the tape from his left hand while bowling.

The incident took place in the 19th over when umpire Richard Illingworth spoke to Ravindra Jadeja about his left hand which was heavily covered by tape. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also joined the conversation. After that, Jadeja removed the tape, leaving his hand completely free of it.

In the same over, Jadeja injured his bowling hand while diving to stop a single. It seemed to hurt, possibly due to a minor injury. As a result, the umpire allowed him to put the tape back on in the next over.

As per the Law 28.1 “protection for the hand or fingers may be worn only with the consent of the umpires.”

ALSO READ:

Steven Smith Anchors the Innings

At the time of writing this report, Australia were 144 for 4 after 27 overs. Steven Smith had been the standout batter for Australia, scoring a well-compiled half-century and remaining unbeaten on 59, anchoring the innings.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja had been the most effective bowler, picking up two crucial wickets. He dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Inglis which put pressure on the Australian batting lineup. Varun Chakravarthy provided an early breakthrough by removing Travis Head in the powerplay when the left-hander was looking dangerous after scoring 39 off 33 balls. Mohammed Shami drew first blood for India, dismissing Cooper Connolly to give his team an early breakthrough.

