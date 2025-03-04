Rohit Sharma Furious as Mohammed Shami Drops Travis Head on 0 in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

The incident happened on the very first ball of the match.

The Indian team missed a golden chance to draw first blood against the Aussies early on during the ongoing semi-final between both nations in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Shami, who was bowling the first over, had a chance to remove the explosive Australian opener Travis Head for a duck on the very first ball of the game but failed to hold on to a return catch, offering a lifeline.

Stationed at the first slip, India skipper Rohit Sharma was not pleased at all with the missed opportunity and the frustration was explicitly visible on his face.

Mohammed Shami gets India first breakthrough as Travis Head survives

Speaking about the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. Although Shami missed a chance in the first over, he made up in his next over by getting India the breakthrough.

While he didn’t get the wicket of Head, Shami removed the other opener Cooper Connolly for a duck after he was caught behind by KL Rahul.

Interestingly, the umpire gave the decision not out but Rohit’s decision to go for a referral paid dividends as replays showed a spike when the ball passed the bat.

At the time of writing this report, the Aussie scoreboard read 5 for 1 in 3.1 overs with Travis Head and Steve Smith currently batting at the crease.

Having lost the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup against the Aussies, India will hope to take their vengeance in this clash and secure their berth in the summit clash in the process.

