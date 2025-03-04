News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 4, 2025

Australia Bench KKR IPL 2025 Pacer for Young Spinner in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs India

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Australia introduced two changes in their playing XI for the high-octane clash in Dubai.

Australia skipper Steven Smith called for two changes for the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs India in Dubai. Tanveer Sangha, spinner, replaced Spencer Johnson, pacer, for the highly-anticipated encounter on March 4.

One of the reasons to introduce a leg-break bowler in such a crucial match is because of the conditions at the centre. The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium looked dry and bare ahead of the toss. It is expected to get drier, slow down, and turn as the match progresses, making it an ideal wicket for the spinners. In this scenario, an additional spinner will come in handy. Australia further bolstered their spin attack by including Cooper Connolly to replace the injured Matthew Short.

Another reason to bench Johnson could be because of his poor form in the tournament so far. In two matches, against England and Afghanistan, the KKR pacer took two wickets while leaking 103 runs.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. Rohit Sharma announced that India will stick to its winning combination from their last contest against New Zealand two days back.

ALSO READ:

Australia give a chance to Tanveer Sangha

The 23-year-old played his debut ODI match in September last year. So far, Sangha has played just three matches while scalping two wickets. He comes on the back of a mediocre Big Bash League season for the runners-up, Sydney Thunder. In six games, Sangha picked up seven wickets at an average of 24.57.

Playing against India in such a high-voltage clash may be a challenge. But this is a good opportunity for the youngster to make his mark in the yellow outfit. As the pitch slows down, he can use it to his advantage and attack the fragile top order. He can also be useful in the middle overs alongside Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell.

Playing XI for the semi-final:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Australia: Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia
Champions Trophy 2025
Tanveer Sangha

Related posts

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were visibly frustrated at Kuldeep Yadav in the 32nd over of the first innings.

Furious Reaction! Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Vent at Kuldeep Yadav for Not Stopping the Throw in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

The senior duo was unhappy with Kuldeep’s efforts after he let the throw from the outfield go, which could have resulted in overthrows.
5:03 pm
Darpan Jain
Mohammed Shami Steve Smith drop Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final

Mohammed Shami Drops Steve Smith: After Travis Head, India Pacer Shells Another Return Catch in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Mohammed Shami had earlier dropped a catcch which would have dismissed Travis Head.
4:51 pm
Vishnu PN

Why Was Ravindra Jadeja Asked To Remove Tape by the Umpire During Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs Australia

4:37 pm
Sagar Paul
UNREAL luck for Steve Smith as ball hit stumps but bails don't dislodge [WATCH]

UNREAL luck for Steve Smith as ball hit stumps but bails don’t dislodge [WATCH]

Although it was a decent clunk, the bails remained unmoved as Smith got an uncanny reprieve.
4:22 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Rohit Sharma Furious as Mohammed Shami Drops Travis Head on 0 in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Rohit Sharma Furious as Mohammed Shami Drops Travis Head on 0 in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

The incident happened on the very first ball of the match.
3:00 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why India Have Left Out Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Clash Against Australia

Why India Have Left Out Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Clash Against Australia

Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya will handle the fast bowling.
4:02 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy