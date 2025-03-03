Injured Matthew Short Ruled Out of Champions Trophy 2025; Australia Name Youngster As Replacement Ahead of India Semi-Final in Dubai

After the final group stage match, captain Steve Smith indicated that Australia would need to find a new opener for the rest of the tournament.

Australia have suffered a setback with Matthew Short being ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to a quad injury. In his place, they have drafted in young spin all-rounder Cooper Connolly.

The 21 year old, who made his ODI debut in England last year, was initially named as a travelling reserve. His inclusion in the main squad was approved by the ICC’s Event Technical Committee on Monday.

Short played a crucial role in Australia’s win over England, scoring 63 off 66 balls. However, he seemed uncomfortable during his 20 off 15 against Afghanistan on Friday, having picked up an injury while fielding.

Who Will Replace Matthew Short in the Playing XI?

Australia have Jake Fraser McGurk as another opening option, but picking him would mean losing a part time bowling choice. Short had bowled seven tight overs against Afghanistan, conceding just 21 runs. This could make Connolly a strong option, as his left arm spin might be useful in Dubai, where Australia will face India in the semi final on Tuesday.

However, Travis Head’s off spin and Marnus Labuschagne’s leg spin, along with frontline spinners Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell, give Australia enough spin options. They also have Tanveer Sangha in the squad and might consider playing him. Another option is Aaron Hardie, a seam all-rounder, who can bat at the top order.

Australia Squad for the Semi-Final Against India

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly.

