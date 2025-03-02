Virat Kohli Recreates Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘SIU’ During Champions Trophy 2025 Clash Against New Zealand [WATCH]

Kohli stole the spotlight by emulating Portuguese footballer.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli’s hilarious antics went viral during the clash against New Zealand in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

While India won the contest to maintain their unbeaten run at the ICC event, Kohli stole the spotlight by emulating Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration.

Not only that, Virat Kohli was a live-wire on the field, cutting off singles while stationed at short cover.

Check the video of Kohli doing ‘Siu’ below.

Virat Kohli doing the iconic SIU during the match♥️#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/NF1w5XUMTQ — Vishnu (@vishnuxone8) March 2, 2025

India book semis date against Australia

Speaking about the match, Rohit Sharma and Co outclassed the Kiwis by a comprehensive margin of 44 runs, courtesy of a magical bowling performance from Varun Chakravarthy. Playing in his maiden Champions Trophy match, the Indian spinner took a historic fifer to bundle out New Zealand for 205 in their chase of 250.

The Kiwis, at one stage, looked comfortable of chasing down the target but Varun’s magic saw them lose their last six wickets for just 46 runs. Out of those six, four were taken by Varun while his other scalp was opener Will Young.

Earlier, the Indian top order of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill & Virat Kohli failed to deliver with the bat as India were reduced to 30 for 3.

However, the middle-order stepped up to the occasion when needed with Shreyas Iyer playing a steady 79(98) to make amends alongside Axar Patel’s 42(61). It was then Hardik Pandya who put the finishing touches with a run-a-ball 45 to propel India to a competitive total of 249 for 9 in 50 overs.

With the win, the Men in Blue finished as the table toppers of Group A with six points and will now take on Australia in the first semi-final on March 4 (Tuesday).

