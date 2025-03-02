News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Virat Kohli
watch
Last updated: March 3, 2025

Virat Kohli Recreates Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘SIU’ During Champions Trophy 2025 Clash Against New Zealand [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Kohli stole the spotlight by emulating Portuguese footballer.

Virat Kohli

Former India skipper Virat Kohli’s hilarious antics went viral during the clash against New Zealand in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

While India won the contest to maintain their unbeaten run at the ICC event, Kohli stole the spotlight by emulating Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration.

Not only that, Virat Kohli was a live-wire on the field, cutting off singles while stationed at short cover.

Check the video of Kohli doing ‘Siu’ below.

ALSO READ:

India book semis date against Australia

Speaking about the match, Rohit Sharma and Co outclassed the Kiwis by a comprehensive margin of 44 runs, courtesy of a magical bowling performance from Varun Chakravarthy. Playing in his maiden Champions Trophy match, the Indian spinner took a historic fifer to bundle out New Zealand for 205 in their chase of 250.

The Kiwis, at one stage, looked comfortable of chasing down the target but Varun’s magic saw them lose their last six wickets for just 46 runs. Out of those six, four were taken by Varun while his other scalp was opener Will Young.

Earlier, the Indian top order of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill & Virat Kohli failed to deliver with the bat as India were reduced to 30 for 3.

However, the middle-order stepped up to the occasion when needed with Shreyas Iyer playing a steady 79(98) to make amends alongside Axar Patel’s 42(61). It was then Hardik Pandya who put the finishing touches with a run-a-ball 45 to propel India to a competitive total of 249 for 9 in 50 overs.

With the win, the Men in Blue finished as the table toppers of Group A with six points and will now take on Australia in the first semi-final on March 4 (Tuesday).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

Champions Trophy 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo
IND vs NZ
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Varun Chakravarthy

‘I Did Feel Nervous’: Varun Chakravarthy Reveals Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Advice After Taking Historic Fifer on Champions Trophy Debut

Chakravarthy entered the recordbooks after producing the magical spell.
1:23 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Axar Patel

Axar Patel Takes a Forward-Diving Screamer Near the Boundary Rope To Dismiss Rachin Ravindra [WATCH]

The incident happened on the final ball of the fourth over being bowled by Hardik Pandya.
7:43 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Kane Williamson’s Comical Reaction After Being Hit By the Ball in the Champions Trophy 2025 Against India [WATCH]

Kane Williamson danced amusingly as if stung by a jellyfish
6:43 pm
Disha Asrani
Kane Williamson Ravindra Jadeja catch

Kane Williamson Takes A Stunner To Dismiss Ravindra Jadeja In Champions Trophy 2025 Clash [WATCH]

6:56 pm
Samarnath Soory
Glenn Phillips took another flying catch to dismiss Virat Kohli on the fourth delivery of the seventh over in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Virat Kohli Shocked As Glenn Phillips Pulls Off Stunner To Dismiss Him in Champions Trophy 2025 Clash [WATCH]

The replays confirmed Phillips only had a reaction time of 0.62 seconds, which shows how quickly things transpired in the middle.
4:32 pm
Darpan Jain
Thandi Tshabalala apologised to the fans after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in the 7th match of the International Masters League T20 2025.

South Africa Bowler Apologises To Crowd After Dismissing Sachin Tendulkar in IMLT20 [WATCH]

While Tshabalala didn’t need to do it, this was such a nice gesture, which must have compelled the fans to stop sledging him from the stands.
12:35 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy