Furious Reaction! Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Vent at Kuldeep Yadav for Not Stopping the Throw in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

The senior duo was unhappy with Kuldeep’s efforts after he let the throw from the outfield go, which could have resulted in overthrows.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were visibly frustrated at Kuldeep Yadav in the 32nd over of the first innings. The senior duo was unhappy with Kuldeep’s efforts after he let the throw from the outfield go, which could have resulted in overthrows.

Kuldeep bowled a fuller-length delivery to Steve Smith, who easily flicked it to the deep midwicket region for a single. Kohli fielded the ball and threw it instantly towards the bowler with full steam, as he often does while on the boundary ropes.

However, Kuldeep didn’t put his hands to catch the ball and let it go towards the cover region. The Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, stood at cover and stopped the ball, which didn’t please Kohli and Rohit.

Kohli immediately shouted at Kuldeep, subjecting him to a few harsh Hindi words in anger. Meanwhile, Rohit was also angry with Kuldeep, asking him to stop the throw rather than letting it go with a grimace, and it shows how intense this contest is as the two experienced players don’t want to give anything to the opponent.

More to follow…