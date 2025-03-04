Shreyas Iyer Showcases Fielding Brilliance with Direct-Hit To Run-Out Alex Carey in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Shreyas Iyer's accurate throw at the keeper's en d helped India dsmiss Alex Carey in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final.

Brilliant fielding was on display during the first semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy between India and Australia in Dubai on Tuesday. Alex Carey was run-out at the striker’s end in the 48th over of Australia’s innings. Facing a short ball from Hardik Pandya, Carey pulled behind square and set off for a single.

He completed that run and quickly began running back to the striker’s end, only to fall short. Varun Chakravarthy, who ran across from short fine leg, stopped to allow Shreyas Iyer to collect the ball and accurately aim at the stumps at the keeper’s end.

