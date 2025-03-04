Mohammed Shami Drops Steven Smith: After Travis Head, India Pacer Shells Another Return Catch in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Mohammed Shami had earlier dropped a catch which would have dismissed Travis Head.

India pacer Mohammed Shami is having a tough day on the field in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia in Dubai.

Shami drops another catch

After dropping a catch to dismiss Travis Head in the first over, Shami dropped another catch when captain Steven Smith was batting on 36. Shami bowled a full-length delivery on off-stump to Smith, who went hard on the drive. Shami struck out his left hand, but couldn’t hang onto the catch. Smith eventually went on to score a half-century, reaching the milestone in the 26th over. At the time of writing this report, Australia were 162/4 in 31.2 overs with Steven Smith and Alex Carey in the middle.

Head was eventually dismissed by spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the ninth over. Shami, on the other hand, had taken the wicket of opener Cooper Connolly, who was the first to depart. Ravindra Jadeja struck twice, dismissing Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Inglis.

Shami has picked up six wickets from four matches in the 2025 Champions Trophy so far. After registering figures of 5/53 against Bangladesh, Shami went wicketless against Pakistan (0/43).

How India qualified for the Champions Trophy semi-finals

India began their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Group A game. Bangladesh were dismissed for 228 after opting to bat first, and in reply, Shubman Gill was the Men in Blue’s standout batter as he scored an unbeaten century.

India then took on Pakistan in Dubai, registering an identical six-wicket win. Pakistan were all out for 241 after batting first. India lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the fifth over of the chase but Virat Kohli (100*) and Shreyas Iyer (56) forged a 114-run stand, which eventually helped in India’s victory.

India’s semi-final qualification was sealed before their last group stage match against New Zealand and only their final spot and their semi-final opponent were yet to be decided. India were restricted to 249/9 against New Zealand after being asked to bat first. None of the Kiwi batters barring Kane Williamson (81) were able to convert starts. Varun Chakravarthy registered figures of 5/42 as New Zealand were all out for 209, with the Men in Blue scripting a 44-run win.

