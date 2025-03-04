Why India Have Left Out Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Clash Against Australia

Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya will handle the fast bowling.

India are playing against Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. India has gone with the same team that played against New Zealand in the last match which means that Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana will miss out once again.

They will have four spin bowlers Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel while Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya will handle the fast bowling.

Why India left out Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana

Varun Chakravarthy impressed everyone in India’s last group-stage match against New Zealand. He took five wickets and played a key role in India’s victory. His strong performance made it difficult for the team to leave him out.

Before that match, Harshit Rana played in both of India’s previous games. However, the pitch in Dubai has been more favourable for spinners and India has taken full advantage of that throughout the tournament. For the semifinal against Australia, they have once again chosen to go with four spinners. As a result, Arshdeep Singh, who has not played a single match in the tournament so far, remains on the bench.

For Australia, Cooper Connolly and Tanveer Sangha have come in for Matthew Short and Spencer Johnson.

Playing XIs of India and Australia for the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Australia (Playing XI): Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.

