Shreyas Iyer Showcases Fielding Brilliance with Direct-Hit To Run-Out Alex Carey in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Shreyas Iyer's accurate throw at the keeper's end helped India dismiss Alex Carey in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final.

Brilliant fielding was on display by Shreyas Iyer during the first semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy between India and Australia in Dubai on Tuesday. Alex Carey was run out at the striker’s end in the 48th over of Australia’s innings. Facing a short ball from Hardik Pandya, Carey pulled behind square and set off for a single.

He completed that run and quickly began running back to the striker’s end, only to fall short. Varun Chakravarthy, who ran across from short fine leg, stopped to allow Shreyas Iyer to collect the ball and accurately aim at the stumps at the keeper’s end.

Carey was dismissed for 61 runs, leaving Australia at 249/8 in the 48th over. The Aussies went onto post 264, thus setting India a target of 265 to win. Carey got to his half-century in 48 balls, hitting seven fours and a six. Apart from Carey, skipper Steven Smith too got to a half-century. Carey and Smith shared a 54-run partnership for the fifth wicket to boost Australia’s chances of putting up a 300-plus total. However, Smith was dismissed for 73 by Mohammed Shami in the 37th over, hindering their hopes of doing that.

Travis Head, who has destroyed India almost every time these two teams play each other, was dismissed for 39 off 33 balls by Varun Chakravarthy in the ninth over. Head, who was dropped by Mohammed Shami in the first over, got off to a slow start by scoring just one run off the first 10 balls. However, as he adapted to the Dubai pitch, the 31-year-old began playing confident strokes. Varun, though, struck for India at the right time to dismiss the dangerman, who had scored title-winning centuries against India at the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final and the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

How India and Australia qualified for the Champions Trophy semi-finals

India ended Group A as group winners with victories over Bangladesh (six wickets), Pakistan (six wickets), and New Zealand (44 runs). Australia, on the other hand, began their campaign with a five-wicket win over England. Their second match against South Africa in Rawalpindi was abandoned due to rain.

Australia’s third match against Afghanistan in Lahore also suffered the same fate. Australia were 109/1 in the 13th over looking to chase 274 against Afghanistan. That is when rain made its appearance and the match was called off after a delay of almost two hours.

