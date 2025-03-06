‘Glad BCCI Picked You Over Me’ – Bollywood Star’s Hilarious Post About Varun Chakravarthy Goes Viral on Instagram

Many people were mistaking him for Varun Chakravarthy, who has been sensational in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

Famous Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan, has posted a hilarious story on his official Instagram account. For the unversed, many people were mistaking him for Varun Chakravarthy, who has been sensational in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

So, while praising Chakravarthy, several Instagram users mistakenly applauded Varun Dhawan, and the actor had to clarify the situation. Dhawan highlighted Varun Chakravarthy’s original account and hilariously wrote that he is glad BCCI picked the correct Varun in the team.

“For all the messages I am getting please follow the real mystery spinner chakravarthyvarun well played im glad BCCI picked you over me.”

His story went viral immediately, and people enjoyed this misunderstanding created on the famous social media platform. Such incidents often transpire on social media platforms, where users don’t check their accounts properly and put out the relevant posts while tagging the wrong account or commenting under their posts.

Varun Chakravarthy, and his prominent rise in ODI cricket

Varun Chakravarthy was not in the plans initially and India looked certain to pick Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad, but the move to include him did wonders for the Men in Blue. He has been mighty effective on these Dubai decks, where spinners have had enough help throughout the match.

ALSO READ:

He came into the XI in the New Zealand fixture and impressed immediately with a magnificent five-wicket haul. Varun snared five wickets for 42 runs in his 10-over spell and played a crucial role in helping India win the contest against a high-flying Kiwis.

Later, he bowled another sensational spell against Australia in the semifinal contest, picking up two wickets for 49 runs, including a big wicket of Travis Head. Head was looking dangerous again and had started to motor along after a slow start, but Varun dismissed him on his first delivery to the batter.

His spell enabled India to restrict Australia to 264 in the first innings, and the Men in Blue later completed the chase to storm into the final. Varun must continue his good form and bowl another match-defining spell against New Zealand in the final, which will again be played in Dubai.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.