Not Champions Trophy 2025, Former India Star Challenges Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli To Win THIS Trophy Before Retiring

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team are on the brink of winning another major trophy after claiming the T20 World Cup 2024 title last year. The Men in Blue have now qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025 final and are just one step away from reclaiming it after 12 years, having last won it in 2013.

However, former India star S Sreesanth has urged India’s top batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to win another title before retiring from the game.

With cricket set to be introduced in Olympics 2028, Sreesanth has expressed his desire for the duo to join the Indian team for the LA28 Games and contribute to India’s quest for a gold medal.

Speaking to India Today, the 2007 and 2011 WC winner said, “Everybody’s talking about Virat and you know Rohit might be retiring. Please let them keep playing. We are going to win the Olympics because there is nothing like an Olympian Virat and Olympian Rohit winning the gold medal for the country.”

Rohit Sharma and Co eye consecutive ICC titles

The Indian team outclassed Australia in the semi-final last night and now have a chance at winning back-to-back ICC titles after the T20 World Cup 2024. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma became the only skipper in history to lead a time to the Final of all ICC tournaments – T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, Champions Trophy & WTC Final, in just three years.

India will face either New Zealand or South Africa in the summit clash on March 9 in Dubai.

They have momentum on their side, staying unbeaten throughout the tournament with all departments firing together. It remains to be seen if Rohit Sharma can marshall his troops to do an encore.

