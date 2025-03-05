News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Not Champions Trophy 2025, Sreesanth Challenges Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli To Win THIS Trophy Before Retiring
news
Last updated: March 5, 2025

Not Champions Trophy 2025, Former India Star Challenges Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli To Win THIS Trophy Before Retiring

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The Men in Blue have qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025 final and are just one step away from reclaiming it after 12 years,

Not Champions Trophy 2025, Sreesanth Challenges Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli To Win THIS Trophy Before Retiring

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team are on the brink of winning another major trophy after claiming the T20 World Cup 2024 title last year. The Men in Blue have now qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025 final and are just one step away from reclaiming it after 12 years, having last won it in 2013.

However, former India star S Sreesanth has urged India’s top batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to win another title before retiring from the game.

With cricket set to be introduced in Olympics 2028, Sreesanth has expressed his desire for the duo to join the Indian team for the LA28 Games and contribute to India’s quest for a gold medal.

Speaking to India Today, the 2007 and 2011 WC winner said, “Everybody’s talking about Virat and you know Rohit might be retiring. Please let them keep playing. We are going to win the Olympics because there is nothing like an Olympian Virat and Olympian Rohit winning the gold medal for the country.”

ALSO READ:

Rohit Sharma and Co eye consecutive ICC titles

The Indian team outclassed Australia in the semi-final last night and now have a chance at winning back-to-back ICC titles after the T20 World Cup 2024. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma became the only skipper in history to lead a time to the Final of all ICC tournaments – T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, Champions Trophy & WTC Final, in just three years.

India will face either New Zealand or South Africa in the summit clash on March 9 in Dubai.

They have momentum on their side, staying unbeaten throughout the tournament with all departments firing together. It remains to be seen if Rohit Sharma can marshall his troops to do an encore.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

Champions Trophy 2025
LA28 Olympics
Rohit Sharma
sreesanth
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh

Veteran Bangladesh Batter Announces Retirement From ODIs Following Champions Trophy 2025 Exit

He took to social media to announce his retirement from ODIs.
11:16 pm
Vishnu PN
Former RCB Coach Mike Hesson Reveals Groundsman's Attempt to Trick His Team in T20 World Cup Game vs India in 2016

Former RCB Coach Reveals Groundsman’s Attempt to Trick His Team in T20 World Cup Game vs India in 2016

The Kiwis had stunned India in the game where they managed to successfully defend a paltry total of 126 by bowling out India for just 79.
10:43 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Jason Gillespie Pakistan cricket team

‘He’s a Clown’ – Jason Gillespie Hits Out at Pakistani on Social Media After Fallout with PCB

Jason Gillespie was the head coach of Pakistan's Test team from April 2024 to December 2024.
9:58 pm
Vishnu PN
Glenn Phillips Wounds Elbow Badly After Making Outrageous Save To Stop Sure-Shot Boundary

Glenn Phillips Wounds Elbow Badly After Making Outrageous Reflex Save To Stop Sure-Shot Boundary

The Kiwi had to leave the field for the next over to get medical attention.
10:07 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Fab4 Batter Kane Williamson Enters 19K Runs Club During New Zealand vs South Africa Semi-Final of Champions Trophy 2025

8:23 pm
Disha Asrani
Saud Shakeel Pakistan cricket

Pakistan Batter From Champions Trophy 2025 Timed Out in Domestic Game After Dozing Off

The Pakistan batter became only the seventh player to be timed out in First-Class cricket.
8:26 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy