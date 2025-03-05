Rachin Ravindra Closes in on Virat Kohli after 5th ICC Tournament Century in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

This was Rachin's second ton in the tournament.

Top-order New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra inched closer to India star Virat Kohli after slamming a scintillating century in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against South Africa.

The dynamic left-hander registered his fifth ton in an ICC 50-over tournament. He has now only one less than Virat Kohli, who has six to his name.

Notably, this was Rachin’s second ton in the Champions Trophy 2025 with the first one coming against Bangladesh. The Kiwi’s other three three-digit scores came during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Interestingly, the top spot in the list is taken by current India skipper Rohit Sharma with a tally of eight.

ALSO READ:

Century by Rachin Ravindra set a foundation for New Zealand to score big

Speaking about the NZ vs SA match, Rachin’s century has put the Kiwis in a solid position to score a big total in the decisive semis clash.

At the time of writing this report, the New Zealand scoreboard read 212 for 2 in 33.3 overs. Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell are at the crease

Rachin Ravindra was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada on 108 (101 balls) after nicking one behind to Proteas wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen.

Nevertheless, the Kiwis have the momentum and wickets on their side to capitalise on the brilliant start.

Apart from Rachin, former Blackcaps skipper Williamson is looking in brilliant touch and is currently batting in the 80s. South Africa will hope to find a few wickets in clusters to halt the scoring and limit New Zealand to a competitive total.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube