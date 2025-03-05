News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 5, 2025

‘Why Don’t You Just…’ – KL Rahul Reveals His Conversation With Virat Kohli Before the Latter’s Dismissal in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-final Against Australia

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

He explained the viral reaction by sharing details of his conversation with Virat Kohli.

It’s a rare sight of what took place during the India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final in Dubai on March 4. During India’s chase, KL Rahul was visibly frustrated at Virat Kohli for losing his wicket. The chase master was short of 16 runs from his 52nd ODI century. Rahul’s reaction soon went viral on the internet. Later, the wicketkeeper batter explained his reaction and the conversation with the star batter.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the middle

When Rahul walked in to bat, the score read 178/4 after 35 overs. Chasing Australia’s target of 265, India had enough wickets in hand with plenty of overs left. Kohli was batting with ease after striking his 74th ODI half-century. The Indian batters had to score run-a-ball to reach the final. However, the pressure was mounting given that the Aussies have often haunted Indian dreams.

Here’s what the two batters talked about during the highly intense atmosphere.

“When I walked in and when I played ten-12 balls, I told him that you’re the batter that needs to go on and be there till the end, and let me try and hit or let me try and take one chance an over,” Rahul said from his chat with Kohli. “Because we only needed six runs an over. But six runs an over on that wicket seemed like 8-8.5. So, you had to take one chance an over, one boundary or one six.

“So, I told him that I will do that and why don’t you just rotate the strike and be there because you’re the set batter and it might be harder [for me]. If you get out another batter comes, it becomes a lot harder. But yeah, he felt like it was in his range to hit and yeah, he didn’t time it well.”

Rahul was unbothered about losing his wicket but he seemed quite protective of his teammate’s record. His reaction, albeit out of frustration, was his selfless nature and concern for the senior batter. This little moment on the field was a depiction of the Indian team’s sportsmanship and unity.

ALSO READ:

Kohli had set the stage for India’s victory before departing. Next, Hardik Pandya joined the crease to up the ante with a quickfire 28 before getting dismissed in the 48th over. When Ravindra Jadeja walked in, India needed only six runs to end the day on a high. Rahul (42 not out) capped the win with a six and let out a huge roar. The celebrations began all around the nation as India won by four wickets.

India will face the winner of the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa for the summit clash in Dubai on March 9.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
India
KL Rahul
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Virat Kohli India Champions Trophy 2025

‘That’s just phenomenal’– Former Pakistan pacer believes Virat Kohli will break THIS record in ODIs

The former Pakistan pacer compared Virat Kohli to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya and Jacques Kallis.
4:11 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Is Devon Conway on the Bench for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs South Africa

Why is Devon Conway on the Bench for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs South Africa?

He was replaced by Daryl Mitchell in the previous match, who is a key middle-order batter for New Zealand.
3:39 pm
Sagar Paul
Australian batter Steve Smith has retired from ODI cricket after his team's defeat in the semifinal contest of Champions Trophy 2025.

Legendary Australia Batter Retires From ODIs After Semi-Final Exit in Champions Trophy 2025

He was part of Australia’s World Cup-winning squad in 2015 at home and 2023 in India.
3:35 pm
Darpan Jain
KL Rahul Fights Perception Around Him After Vital Knock in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

‘What More Can I Do?’ – KL Rahul Fights Perception Around Him After Vital Knock in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

He complained about the constant questioning of his role in the team, even though he has been consistently playing in the middle order.
3:00 pm
Sagar Paul
Gautam Gambhir India Champions Trophy 2025

‘They Need to Grow Up’ – Gautam Gambhir Lashes Out After India’s Entry into Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Gautam Gambhir slammed critics who questioned India's 'advantage' of playing all Champions Trophy matches in Dubai.
1:26 pm
Vishnu PN
Rohit Sharma Champions Trophy 2025

Skipper Rohit Sharma achieves unique feat as India beat Australia to reach Champions Trophy 2025 final

Rohit Sharma achieved a unique feat as India reached the final of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
1:21 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy