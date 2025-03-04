Hardik Pandya Soaks Up Pressure of Four Dot Balls in Style; Smokes a Humongous 106m Six off Tanveer Sangha

He did not even look after hitting the shot!

India’s premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya gave a testament to his sheer prowess by launching a massive six off Tanveer Sangha during the IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash.

The incident happened on the 45th over. With the pressure building up as Hardik conceded four straight dot balls, the dynamic right-hander released it by smoking a humongous 106m six down the ground.

Again, one over later, Pandya did an encore, only this time he went for back-to-back sixes off Adam Zampa to inch India closer to the winning line. Of the two sixes he hit on the last couple of balls, one was another 100m-plus six, tracking at 101m.

Chase-master Virat Kohli leads from the front as India secure Champions Trophy 2025 Final berth

Former India skipper Virat Kohli once again stood tall and led India’s chase as they outclassed the Aussies comfortably by 4 wickets in the end.

Virat scored a crucial knock of 84(98 balls) and stitched game-changing partnerships with Axar Patel and KL Rahul to navigate India’s innings. KL Rahul (42) and Shreyas Iyer (45) also played clinical cameos. The final finish was however done by Hardik Pandya, who blasted 28 off 24 which included three maximums and a boundary.

Earlier, the Indian bowlers put up a disciplined performance to make continuous breakthroughs as they bundled out Australia for 264 in 49.3 overs. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja got two each.

The Men in Blue will now face the winner of New Zealand and South Africa game tomorrow in the summit clash as they aim to reclaim the title after 12 years, having last won it back in 2013 under MS Dhoni’s leadership.

