News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Hardik Pandya
watch
Last updated: March 4, 2025

Hardik Pandya Soaks Up Pressure of Four Dot Balls in Style; Smokes a Humongous 106m Six off Tanveer Sangha

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He did not even look after hitting the shot!

Hardik Pandya

India’s premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya gave a testament to his sheer prowess by launching a massive six off Tanveer Sangha during the IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash.

The incident happened on the 45th over. With the pressure building up as Hardik conceded four straight dot balls, the dynamic right-hander released it by smoking a humongous 106m six down the ground.

Watch the video below.

Again, one over later, Pandya did an encore, only this time he went for back-to-back sixes off Adam Zampa to inch India closer to the winning line. Of the two sixes he hit on the last couple of balls, one was another 100m-plus six, tracking at 101m.

ALSO READ:

Chase-master Virat Kohli leads from the front as India secure Champions Trophy 2025 Final berth

Former India skipper Virat Kohli once again stood tall and led India’s chase as they outclassed the Aussies comfortably by 4 wickets in the end.

Virat scored a crucial knock of 84(98 balls) and stitched game-changing partnerships with Axar Patel and KL Rahul to navigate India’s innings. KL Rahul (42) and Shreyas Iyer (45) also played clinical cameos. The final finish was however done by Hardik Pandya, who blasted 28 off 24 which included three maximums and a boundary.

Earlier, the Indian bowlers put up a disciplined performance to make continuous breakthroughs as they bundled out Australia for 264 in 49.3 overs. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja got two each.

The Men in Blue will now face the winner of New Zealand and South Africa game tomorrow in the summit clash as they aim to reclaim the title after 12 years, having last won it back in 2013 under MS Dhoni’s leadership.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

Champions Trophy 2025
Hardik Pandya
IND vs AUS

Related posts

Shreyas Iyer Alex Carey direct hit Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final

Shreyas Iyer Showcases Fielding Brilliance with Direct-Hit To Run-Out Alex Carey in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Shreyas Iyer's accurate throw at the keeper's end helped India dismiss Alex Carey in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final.
7:16 pm
Vishnu PN
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were visibly frustrated at Kuldeep Yadav in the 32nd over of the first innings.

Furious Reaction! Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Vent at Kuldeep Yadav for Not Stopping the Throw in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

The senior duo was unhappy with Kuldeep’s efforts after he let the throw from the outfield go, which could have resulted in overthrows.
6:02 pm
Darpan Jain
Mohammed Shami Steve Smith drop Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final

Mohammed Shami Drops Steven Smith: After Travis Head, India Pacer Shells Another Return Catch in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Mohammed Shami had earlier dropped a catch which would have dismissed Travis Head.
6:00 pm
Vishnu PN
UNREAL luck for Steve Smith as ball hit stumps but bails don't dislodge [WATCH]

UNREAL luck for Steven Smith as ball hit stumps but bails don’t dislodge [WATCH]

Although it was a decent clunk, the bails remained unmoved as Smith got an uncanny reprieve.
8:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Varun Chakravarthy Strikes in His First Over To Dismiss Travis Head in India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Varun Chakravarthy struck in his first over with the dismissal of Travis Head in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final.
6:00 pm
Vishnu PN
Rohit Sharma Furious as Mohammed Shami Drops Travis Head on 0 in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Rohit Sharma Furious as Mohammed Shami Drops Travis Head on 0 in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

The incident happened on the very first ball of the match.
8:16 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy