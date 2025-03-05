Legendary Australia Batter Retires From ODIs After Semi-Final Exit in Champions Trophy 2025

He was part of Australia’s World Cup-winning squad in 2015 at home and 2023 in India.

Legendary batter Steve Smith has retired from ODIs after Australia’s semifinal exit in the Champions Trophy 2025. He was the captain of the Aussies in the tournament and led them exceptionally well with his limited resources.

Smith could have stayed back for the World Cup 2027 in South Africa, where his supreme skills and technique would have been handy for Australia. To add to their woes, David Warner and Marcus Stoinis also retired earlier, already depleting the batting unit.

While highlighting his achievements in the format, Smith felt it was time to step away and let other players prepare for the next World Cup. He was part of Australia’s World Cup-winning squad in 2015 at home and 2023 in India.

“It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it. There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey. Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way.”

Test cricket remains a priority: Steve Smith

Steve Smith, 35, wants to focus more on his best format, Test cricket and this decision to retire from the 50-over format is a step in that direction. In the same release, Smith confirmed Test cricket remains his top priority and he is looking at the upcoming assignments in the format.

“Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage.”

Smith scored 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 86.96 in 170 ODI matches, including 35 fifties and 12 centuries. He ends his ODI career by top-scoring for Australia in his final innings, compiling a brilliant 73 in the semifinal against India in Dubai.

Still, Smith might see himself as an underachiever in this format due to his superior capabilities. He could have scored a lot more and his ODI career never saw similar heights as his Test cricket, but having said that, Smith still rose to the occasion and remains one of Australia’s finest in ODI cricket.

