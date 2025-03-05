‘That’s just phenomenal’– Former Pakistan pacer believes Virat Kohli will break THIS record in ODIs

The former Pakistan pacer compared Virat Kohli to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya and Jacques Kallis.

Senior batter Virat Kohli rose up to the occasion during India’s Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final win over Australia on Tuesday, just like he always does. He scored 84 runs off 20 balls, helping India chase down 265 against Australia.

Wasim believes Kohli can surpass Sachin

During his knock, Kohli became only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to score 8000 runs or more while chasing in ODIs. Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram was all praise for the Delhi cricketer and even predicted that he could break Tendulkar’s record. Tendulkar has scored 8720 runs from 232 innings while chasing, while Kohli has amassed 8063 runs from 159 runs in terms of the same.

“Look at these all names with the highest run chasers. Sachin, Rohit, Jayasuriya and Kallis. There are the greats of the game and Kohli is definitely going to pass Sachin Tendulkar the way it looks like. Kohli’s average is only second to MS Dhoni. Dhoni got close to 100 and Kohli’s average is close to 90. That’s just phenomenal,” Akram said on The Pavilion Sow on Ten Sports.

Wasim on Australia missing key players

Australia were 198/4 at one stage and looked like as if they would get to 300. However, the dismissals of Steve Smith (73) and Glenn Maxwell (7) in successive overs hurt their momentum. In terms of bowling, Australia were missing Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood due to injuries, whereas Mitchell Starc had opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

“If they are not here, it’s not a valid point to discuss their absence. But then they are the leading bowlers of the cricketing world. Josh Hazelwood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins could not come, two were injured and one did not come due to personal reasons.



“But Australia did not help their cause. Like Steve Smith said, if the score was 290-300, then they would have got a chance. These two wickets of Smith and Maxwell made them score a below-par score,” he stated.

The winner of the ongoing second semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand will face India in Sunday’s final in Dubai.

