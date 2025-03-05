Why is Devon Conway on the Bench for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs South Africa?

He was replaced by Daryl Mitchell in the previous match, who is a key middle-order batter for New Zealand.

New Zealand are taking on South Africa in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-final at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. They won the toss and chose to bat first.

Mitchell Santner confirmed that the Black Caps are sticking with the same team that played against India in their last group-stage match. This means Devon Conway, who featured in the first two group matches, has been left out again.

Why is Devon Conway on the Bench for Semi-Final vs South Africa?

It might be because of the excellent form of the present batting unit. Both openers, Will Young and Rachin Ravindra have registered centuries in the tournament. Conway has to miss out for them to be accommodated.

He was replaced by Daryl Mitchell in the previous match, who is a key middle-order batter for New Zealand. In the two matches which Conway played, he scored a total of 40 runs, which may have also influenced the decision.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, for South Africa, skipper Temba Bavuma has returned to the playing XI, replacing Tristan Stubbs after missing the last group match.

The winner of the match between New Zealand and South Africa will face India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9.

Playing XI of New Zealand and South Africa

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.