Why Is Devon Conway on the Bench for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs South Africa
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 5, 2025

Why is Devon Conway on the Bench for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs South Africa?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He was replaced by Daryl Mitchell in the previous match, who is a key middle-order batter for New Zealand.

Why Is Devon Conway on the Bench for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs South Africa

New Zealand are taking on South Africa in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-final at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. They won the toss and chose to bat first.

Mitchell Santner confirmed that the Black Caps are sticking with the same team that played against India in their last group-stage match. This means Devon Conway, who featured in the first two group matches, has been left out again.

Why is Devon Conway on the Bench for Semi-Final vs South Africa?

It might be because of the excellent form of the present batting unit. Both openers, Will Young and Rachin Ravindra have registered centuries in the tournament. Conway has to miss out for them to be accommodated.

He was replaced by Daryl Mitchell in the previous match, who is a key middle-order batter for New Zealand. In the two matches which Conway played, he scored a total of 40 runs, which may have also influenced the decision.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, for South Africa, skipper Temba Bavuma has returned to the playing XI, replacing Tristan Stubbs after missing the last group match.

The winner of the match between New Zealand and South Africa will face India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9.

Playing XI of New Zealand and South Africa

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Champions Trophy 2025
Devon Conway
New Zealand
SA vs NZ

Related posts

Virat Kohli India Champions Trophy 2025

‘That’s just phenomenal’– Former Pakistan pacer believes Virat Kohli will break THIS record in ODIs

The former Pakistan pacer compared Virat Kohli to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya and Jacques Kallis.
4:11 pm
Vishnu PN

‘Why Don’t You Just…’ – KL Rahul Reveals His Conversation With Virat Kohli Before the Latter’s Dismissal in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-final Against Australia

He explained the viral reaction by sharing details of his conversation with Virat Kohli.
2:52 pm
Disha Asrani
Australian batter Steve Smith has retired from ODI cricket after his team's defeat in the semifinal contest of Champions Trophy 2025.

Legendary Australia Batter Retires From ODIs After Semi-Final Exit in Champions Trophy 2025

He was part of Australia’s World Cup-winning squad in 2015 at home and 2023 in India.
3:35 pm
Darpan Jain
KL Rahul Fights Perception Around Him After Vital Knock in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

‘What More Can I Do?’ – KL Rahul Fights Perception Around Him After Vital Knock in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

He complained about the constant questioning of his role in the team, even though he has been consistently playing in the middle order.
3:00 pm
Sagar Paul
Gautam Gambhir India Champions Trophy 2025

‘They Need to Grow Up’ – Gautam Gambhir Lashes Out After India’s Entry into Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Gautam Gambhir slammed critics who questioned India's 'advantage' of playing all Champions Trophy matches in Dubai.
1:26 pm
Vishnu PN
Rohit Sharma Champions Trophy 2025

Skipper Rohit Sharma achieves unique feat as India beat Australia to reach Champions Trophy 2025 final

Rohit Sharma achieved a unique feat as India reached the final of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
1:21 pm
Vishnu PN
