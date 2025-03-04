News
Varun Chakravarthy has done nothing wrong since making a comeback for India in white-ball cricket last year.
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 4, 2025

Harbhajan Singh Reveals the ‘Magic Potion’ That Makes Varun Chakravarthy Hard To Read for the Batters

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Varun Chakravarthy has done nothing wrong since making a comeback for India in white-ball cricket.

Varun Chakravarthy has done nothing wrong since making a comeback for India in white-ball cricket last year.

Varun Chakravarthy wreaked havoc against New Zealand in India’s last league-stage fixture in Dubai. He snared five wickets for 42 runs in 10 overs, dismissing most big batters and paving the way for another win for the Men in Blue.

So much analysis has been done around what makes Chakravarthy and his variations special, with several experts sharing their points of view. Amidst all this analysis, Harbhajan Singh has also expressed his opinion on Varun’s bowling, pointing out his speciality.

On India Today, the former India spinner stated the magic potion of Varun’s bowling is that he hasn’t played enough games in this format. He has only featured in two ODIs and the New Zealand fixture was only his second game.

“See, the magic portion is he’s not played much cricket. That is number one. People don’t know much about him, what he brings onto the table, and his arm speed is quite fast, and people are not watching his hand, which way the ball is spinning. People are trying to read him after pitching the ball, which is a very difficult thing.”

Varun Chakravarthy to play a crucial role for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal

Varun Chakravarthy has done nothing wrong since making a comeback for India in white-ball cricket. After a terrific T20I run, the spinner continued his fine run in the longer format, making an immediate impact with the ball.

ALSO READ:

The deck suited his style in the last game and Varun made the most of the conditions by making a match-winning contribution. This must have sealed his position in the XI. He will again have a big role in the semifinal against Australia and the task will be slightly arduous for Varun this time for multiple reasons.

The semifinal contest will be played on a fresh deck and spinners won’t have as much assistance as in the last game. Further, Australia have some of the finest spin players in their middle order who can handle Varun’s variations well.

That doesn’t mean Varun doesn’t have the game to deceive them; it’s just that the task will be relatively tough. India would want him to weave his magic again and take the team to the final.

Champions Trophy 2025
IND vs AUS
India
Varun Chakravarthy

