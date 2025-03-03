Ravi Shastri Picks India’s Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Against Australia

The legendary former coach picked his India XI ahead of the team's Champions Trophy semi-final against Australia.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was impressed with spinner Varun Chakravarthy’s performance. The Men in Blue registered a 44-run win over New Zealand in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday. Varun, playing his first match of this tournament, finished with figures of 5/42 to dismiss the Kiwis for 209. Shastri also commented on his preferred India playing XI for the semi-final against Australia on Tuesday.

Shastri impressed with Varun

“Very impressed with him (Chakravarthy), and full marks to the think tank and the team management for making the right choice because he’s someone who will get you wickets in the middle overs. It’s the right time to unleash him. They brought him into the side; he’s got a five-wicket haul, and I think he’s there to stay,” Shastri told the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a video posted on their social media handles.

ALSO READ:

“If you see his current form, and I always believe in current form – it’s vital and when you look at his body language, his self-confidence and his own ability and when you look at oppositions like New Zealand, Australia, South Africa that are left in this tournament, not many sides have played too much of him or seen enough of him,” added the 62-year-old.

Shastri wants an unchanged India XI vs Australia

Shastri felt that India must go into Tuesday’s semi-final against Australia with an unchanged side. The Men in Blue had replaced pacer Harshit Rana with Varun Chakravarthy for the game against the Black Caps, giving India an extra spin option.

“I think I would go with the same eleven now because the turnaround time is less than 48 hours. The square is a little tired at the moment; people have run on the pitch that is going to be used the day after, so the spinners will again come into play,” stated Shastri.

New Zealand will face South Africa in the second semi-final on Wednesday. The 2025 Champions Trophy final is scheduled for Sunday in Lahore. However, if India qualifies, Dubai will host the summit clash, as India has played all their matches there.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.