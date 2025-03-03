Probable India Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Against Australia

India is expected to stick with the same batting lineup.

India defeated New Zealand by 44 runs in their last group-stage match of the Champions Trophy 2025. With this win, they finished at the top of Group A with six points. Now, they will face Australia in the semi-final on Tuesday (March 4) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The last time these teams met in an ODI was in the 2023 World Cup final, where Australia shattered the country’s dream. India will now look to take revenge and eliminate them. Let’s look at the probable India Playing XI.

Same Batting Lineup Expected

India is expected to stick with the same batting lineup. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will open the innings, aiming to give the team a strong start. Virat Kohli will bat at No.3. Though the top three failed to perform against New Zealand, they will want to regain their form in the semi-final.

Shreyas Iyer has been dependable at No.4, scoring two consecutive fifties so he will continue in his position. Axar Patel is expected to bat at No.5, followed by KL Rahul at No.6. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will add strength to the lower order at No.7 and No.8.

Possible Change in the Bowling Attack

Varun Chakravarthy, who came in for Harshit Rana in the last match, impressed with a five-wicket haul and is likely to retain his spot. Kuldeep Yadav will also keep his place in the team. However, Mohammed Shami, who had trouble with his rhythm and picked up a shoulder injury while batting, might be replaced by Harshit Rana for the semi-final against Australia.

Probable India Playing XI against Australia

Rohit Sharma (c)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

Axar Patel

KL Rahul (wk)

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Harshit Rana

Kuldeep Yadav

Varun Chakravarthy

