Fielding Medal Goes Missing After New Zealand Win in India’s Customary Dressing Room Ceremony in Champions Trophy 2025

India defeated New Zealand in their final group match to reach the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals without losing a game. However, their dressing room celebrations took an unexpected turn during the ‘Fielder of the Match’ ceremony on Sunday. Virat Kohli was chosen as the best fielder, but when it was time to give him the medal, it was nowhere to be found, causing some chaos.

BCCI Captures Fun Dressing Room Moment

In a video shared by BCCI on social media, India’s fielding coach T Dilip announced three players in contention for the medal Axar Patel, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer. He then mentioned that Udenka Nuwan Senevirathne, India’s throwdown specialist, would present the medal. However, when it was time to give it, the medal was missing.

Axar Finds the Medal, Kohli Receives the Award

Axar Patel, who had a kneecap on his leg, joked about the situation, pointing out that the medal was missing. His reaction added to the lighthearted chaos in the dressing room. Meanwhile, fielding coach T Dilip suspected that Mohammed Shami might have hidden the medal, but Shami denied any involvement. Eventually, Axar found the medal, and India’s throwdown specialist, Udenka Nuwan Senevirathne, handed it over to Virat Kohli as a reward for his fielding efforts in the match against New Zealand. He took one catch of the wicket of matt henry which was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy.

After strong performances from both their batters and bowlers, India won all three of their group-stage matches. They will now face Australia in the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy on Tuesday in Dubai.

