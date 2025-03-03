India’s 4 Spinner Strategy Set to Hit Roadblock? New Twist Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs Australia

India play Australia in the first semi-final tomorrow (March 4).

The Indian team is set to face a new twist ahead of their Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia tomorrow (March 4). With the Men in Blue playing all their games in Dubai due to travel restrictions in Pakistan, controversy has arisen criticising India for having an unfair advantage of playing at the same venue.

Thus, in a bid to address the advantage quotient, it is now understood that the tournament organisers will prepare a fresh pitch for the marquee clash.

This latest development now raises a major question on India’s four-spinner strategy, which they used to topple New Zealand in their last group stage match.

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube