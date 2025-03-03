News
India's 4 Spinner Strategy Set to Hit Roadblock? New Twist Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs Australia
news
Last updated: March 3, 2025

India’s 4 Spinner Strategy Set to Hit Roadblock? New Twist Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs Australia

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

India play Australia in the first semi-final tomorrow (March 4).

India's 4 Spinner Strategy Set to Hit Roadblock? New Twist Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs Australia

The Indian team is set to face a new twist ahead of their Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia tomorrow (March 4). With the Men in Blue playing all their games in Dubai due to travel restrictions in Pakistan, controversy has arisen criticising India for having an unfair advantage of playing at the same venue.

Thus, in a bid to address the advantage quotient, it is now understood that the tournament organisers will prepare a fresh pitch for the marquee clash.

This latest development now raises a major question on India’s four-spinner strategy, which they used to topple New Zealand in their last group stage match.

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

Champions Trophy 2025
Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

Former MI Spinner Akshay Wakhare Signs Off from 19-year Career after Lifting Ranji Trophy 2024-25

At 39, age had caught up with him, but at that moment, he was still the young boy who had dreamed of playing cricket.
10:05 pm
Disha Asrani
Why Will the KKR Jersey Have a Special Golden Badge for IPL 2025

What Does the Special Golden Badge on KKR Jersey for IPL 2025 Symbolize

KKR revealed their jersey for IPL 2025 earlier today.
9:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Babar Azam Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan Set To Make Drastic Change After Champions Trophy 2025 Disappointment; Star Batter To Face Axe for NZ T20Is

He recently endured a mixed outing for Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025.
8:34 pm
Vishnu PN
Rishabh Pant Becomes Only Second Cricketer After Sachin Tendulkar To Be Nominated for the Prestigious Laureus Award

India Star Makes History; Becomes Only Second Indian Cricketer After Sachin Tendulkar To Be Nominated for the Prestigious Laureus Award

The awards ceremony will take place in Madrid on April 21.
8:00 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Krunal Pandya IPL 2024

RCB Allrounder Hits Form Ahead Of IPL 2025, Smashes 53 off 31 Balls In DY Patil T20

The allrounder has been in fine form in domestic competitions leading up to the IPL.
8:13 pm
Samarnath Soory
James Anderson registers for Hundred 2025 draft

Unsold at IPL 2025 auction, England pace stalwart registers for Hundred 2025 draft

The Hundred 2025 draft will be held on March 12.
6:49 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
