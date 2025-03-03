India Star Makes History; Becomes Only Second Indian Cricketer After Sachin Tendulkar To Be Nominated for the Prestigious Laureus Award

The awards ceremony will take place in Madrid on April 21.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has scripted history after following the footsteps of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to become only the second Indian cricketer to receive nominations for the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards 2025.

Pant has been shortlisted in the comeback of the year category following his heroic return to the Indian side after surviving a horrific car accident in December 2022. The awards ceremony is slated to take place in Madrid on April 21.

For the unversed, Pant sustained multiple injuries when his car hit a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while he was travelling to his home in Roorkee. He was initially taken to a local hospital before being moved to Dehradun, with injuries to his head, back, and feet.

After receiving preliminary treatment in Dehradun, Pant was airlifted to Mumbai for specialized care under the BCCI’s consultant. Following surgeries to repair three ligaments in his right knee, he underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The 27-year-old made a strong recovery and returned to play for his then-IPL team, Delhi Capitals before a triumphant return to Test cricket, scoring a century against Bangladesh in his first game in the format after the accident.

ALSO READ:

Is Rishabh Pant playing in the Champions Trophy 2025?

Yes, Pant is a part of the Indian squad currently in Dubai for the marquee ICC event. However, the dynamic left-hander is yet to feature in a match with KL Rahul taking over the primary wicketkeeping duties.

Rishabh Pant is on the benches as an extra batting option and can be called upon if required, given the conditions.

The Men in Blue have advanced to the semis of the tournament and will now be locking horns against Australia in the knockout clash on Tuesday (March 4).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube