Rohit Sharma
news
Last updated: March 3, 2025

Rohit Sharma Fat-Shamed by a Political Party Spokesperson, BCCI Secretary Labels Comments As ‘Derogatory’

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

After facing the backlash, she has now removed all her posts.

Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma was the victim of body shaming recently by Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia made sure to not let the comments slide and lambasted the political figure for her ‘derogatory’ comments.

Shama had taken to her account on X (formerly Twitter) during the New Zealand clash yesterday (March 2) and wrote,

“@ImRo45 is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And ofcourse the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!”  

Notably, that wasn’t just a solitary tweet from Shama as she had then gone on to justify her comments and even compared Rohit to previous India captains. Interestingly, after facing the backlash, Shama Mohamed has now removed all her posts on the topic.

The BCCI secretary was extremely displeased with the irresponsible comment for her publicity and highlighted the effect it can have on a player, especially when a marquee tournament like the Champions Trophy 2025 going on.

ALSO READ:

Rohit Sharma Fat-Shamed by a Political Party Spokesperson, BCCI Secretary Responds

Responding to the matter, Saikia said to Sports Tak,

“It is very unfortunate that a responsible person has passed this kind of comment which is very derogratory and damaging to an individual player who is in the middle of an important ICC marquee tournament. All the players in the team are performing exceedingly well and irresponsible statements like these can have some adverse impact”.

Speaking about India, Rohit Sharma has marshalled his troops impeccably so far as the Men in Blue have advanced to the semis of the Champions Trophy 2025 and are also unbeaten so far in the tournament with three wins in as many games.

India last won the Champions Trophy back in 2013 under MS Dhoni’s leadership and will be hoping to end the wait of 12 years and win it to make it two back-to-back ICC title after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 last year in June.

BCCI
Champions Trophy 2025
Rohit Sharma
Shama Mohamed

