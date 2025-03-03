News
Last updated: March 3, 2025

Concern for Australia as Key Player Not at His Best Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs India

Samarnath Soory
Australia odi team adam zampa

Australia legspinner Adam Zampa was brutally honest about his own form as he felt that his bowling has not been up to the mark in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

Australia will face India in the semifinal on Wednesday having reached the last four after they beat England in the first game while their clashes against South Africa and Afghanistan were abandoned due to rain.

Zampa has managed to claim four wickets in the two games he bowled – figures of 2-64 from 10 overs against England and 2-48 from eight overs against Afghanistan.

Adam Zampa confident ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal vs India

Speaking ahead of the semifinal in Dubai, Zampa said even though he is not at his best, he is still capable to getting big wickets.

“Personally, I don’t think I’m bowling quite at my best but I like to think the beauty about me, when I’m not quite at my best and not feeling that great out there, is my ability to still contribute and take those big wickets. So, yeah, obviously working on some stuff at the moment to hopefully get back to my best. But as I said, the ability to still do a job for the team and get those big wickets is still there, which to me is really important,” Zampa said.

With India refusing to travel to Pakistan due to security reasons and playing all their matches in Dubai, Australia and South Africa teams had to travel to Dubai and had to wait for the result between India and New Zealand.

Zampa plays down the traveling hassle

South Africa had to travel back to Pakistan for the second semifinal clash in Lahore after India beat the Black Caps by 44 runs on Sunday. Zampa, however, played down the hassle of traveling back and forth.

“Obviously we had a bit of a hectic schedule playing a couple of games in Pakistan, back and forth in between cities. It’s kind of nice to get here. We’ve got a great facility here at the ICC Academy, changes it up a little bit as well, so yeah, the boys are feeling OK about it,” Zampa said.

Australia had on Monday replaced injured Matthew Short with spin-bowling allrounder Cooper Connolly.

