Not Varun Chakravarthy, Ashwin Names Kuldeep Yadav as India Spinner Who Can Dismiss Aussie Danger-Man Glenn Maxwell in Champions Trophy 2025 Semis
news
Last updated: March 3, 2025

Not Varun Chakravarthy, Ashwin Names India Spinner Who Can Dismiss Aussie Danger-Man Glenn Maxwell in Champions Trophy 2025 Semis

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He has a good record against Maxi in white-ball cricket.

Not Varun Chakravarthy, Ashwin Names Kuldeep Yadav as India Spinner Who Can Dismiss Aussie Danger-Man Glenn Maxwell in Champions Trophy 2025 Semis

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy made history on his Champions Trophy 2025 debut last night with a magical fifer. In the process, Varun helped India outclass New Zealand in their final group-stage fixture and finish as toppers.

The Men in Blue will next face the mighty Aussies in their semi-final challenge and ahead of the marquee clash, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made a strong prediction.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will be a danger-man for India and Ashwin named the India spinner who can get Maxi out. Maxwell has a reputation for producing several match-winning knocks in white-ball cricket and India will be hoping to negate the danger early on.

ALSO READ:

Ashwin Names India Spinner Who Can Dismiss Aussie Danger-Man Glenn Maxwell

While Varun impressed in just his second-ever ODI match for India, Ashwin named a different spinner who will dismiss Maxwell. Ashwin feels, while Varun might be difficult to read for Glenn Maxwell, he will eventually fall prey to Kuldeep Yadav.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said, “I feel like India are gonna strike back-to-back ICC titles. I’ll tell you this: Glenn Maxwell is not going to pick Varun Chakaravarthy and Maxwell will eventually get out to Kuldeep Yadav.”

Notably, the dynamic batter has faced significant challenges against the crafty deliveries of India’s left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav. In ODIs, Maxwell has fallen to Kuldeep three times, managing only an average of 33 runs.

Kuldeep has also proven to be a thorn in Maxwell’s side across other formats, dismissing him once in both Test and T20I matches, as well as claiming his wicket four times in the IPL.

Furthermore, Ashwin also urged India to open the bowling with Varun Chakaravarthy to overcome the threat of explosive opener Travis Head.

