IND vs AUS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – Champions Trophy 2025, 1st Semi-final – 04/03/2025

Match prediction for India vs Australia 1st Semi-final in Dubai.

IND vs AUS Predictions: In-form India hope to overcome Australia Head-ache

India and Australia are set to lock horns in the 1st Semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Tuesday, March 4. The finalists of the 2023 Cricket World Cup will meet at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the IND vs AUS match with the top betting tips and predictions.

IND vs AUS Predictions – Champions Trophy 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this India vs Australia match.

India’s mystery spinner is in the form of his life and has been unplayable in recent times. Varun Chakravarthy was terrific in the last game against New Zealand, picking up a career-best 5 for 42 in 10 overs.

India have played three games in Dubai in this tournament while Australia will be playing here for the first time. The Men in Blue also boasts of a significantly better spin attack. The batting unit was tested in the last game and should give them more confidence.

Virat Kohli loves the big stage and playing against Australia. He scored a magnificent century against Pakistan in the group stage. Australia’s bowling attack lacks the usual threat and Adam Zampa hasn’t looked at his best either.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Pitches at Dubai International Cricket Stadium have been very dry and slow in recent years. Batters have found it tough to score runs fluently here. The average first innings from the last 14 ODIs played at the venue stands at 203. The number reads 239 from three games in this tournament.

ALSO READ:

IND vs AUS Odds Champions Trophy 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets India win the match 1.95 1.5 1.56 1.52 1.5 Australia win the match 1.95 2.6 2.47 2.55 2.6

Head-to-Head Record IND vs AUS

The overall head-to-head record between these teams in ODIs is in favour of Australia. They have faced each other in 151 matches over the years, with Australia winning 84 and India claiming 57 ODIs. The rivalry has been evenly matched in recent years, with the scoreline reading 5-5 in the last 10 games.

India

The Rohit Sharma-led side has been rampant, winning all three games in the group stage. They will be hoping to get past Australia and Travis Head, who have beaten them in the WTC and CWC finals in recent years. In the previous game, India defeated New Zealand by 40 runs. Shreyas Iyer stepped up after a top-order collapse, scoring 79 runs off 98. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya made crucial 40s to help the side reach 249. Varun Chakravarthy starred with the ball, picking 5 for 42. With that performance, he’s likely to play ahead of Kuldeep Yadav in the semifinals.

Possible XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.

Australia

The world champions came second in Group B, with one win and two washed-out games. Against Afghanistan, their bowlers struggled at the back end, conceding 273 in 50 overs. Chasing the target, they were in a strong position at 109/1 in 12.5 overs thanks to Travis Head’s 59 not-out off 40 deliveries. Earlier, they defeated England by five wickets in the opening game, chasing 352 on the back of a Josh Inglis century. After Mattew Short was ruled out of the tournament, they called up Cooper Connolly, who could immediately slot into the XI.

Possible XI: Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

Where to Watch IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Pakistan fans can watch the live telecast on PTV and Ten Sports. Myco and Tamasha apps provide live streaming.

England – SKY Sports

USA – Willow TV

West Indies – ESPN Caribbean

Australia – Prime Video.

Bangladesh – Toffee app, Nagorik TV and T Sports

New Zealand – Sky Sport NZ, NOW, and SkyGo app

Sri Lanka – Maharaja TV

Afghanistan – ATN

Toss Prediction

The venue has favoured chasing, with nine of the last 14 ODIs played here won by the team batting second. The teams would prefer having a target in front so expect the toss-winner to opt to field first.

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The forecast suggests it will be a mostly sunny afternoon in Dubai on Tuesday. It could get cloudy in the evening but rain is unlikely to be a factor in this game. The humidity levels could be around 40%, with wind gusts travelling up to 44 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 20 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – India

The bookmakers have placed India as the favourites ahead of this match, with a 69% chance of winning. The Men in Blue have won all three games at this venue.

Key matchup

Virat Kohli has an excellent record against Adam Zampa in ODIs, averaging 53 and striking at 107. However, given his recent struggles against the leg-spin and the Dubai pitch, this could be an interesting matchup.

