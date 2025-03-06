News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
KL Rahul
news
Last updated: March 6, 2025

Former India Player Lambasts Management for Using Star India Batter Worse Than a ‘Spare Tyre’

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

His erratic use in the Indian playing XI over the years has triggered the former India cricketer.

KL Rahul

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has been a solution to multiple problems. From opening the innings to batting in the middle order across formats, Rahul has delivered almost always wherever required.

However, his erratic use in the Indian playing XI over the years and still being uncertain of his place has triggered former India cricketer-turned-commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Speaking to Star Sports, Sidhu said, “KL Rahul, you see, even the spare tyre is not used as much. You play him as a wicketkeeper, as No. 6, as an opener, then when BGT comes you play him at No. 3. Then you tell him to open. I tell you one thing. Opening in ODIs is the easiest, but doing it in Tests is the toughest. He is a selfless player.”

ALSO READ:

KL Rahul has shown tremendous versatility

To give perspective into Sidhu’s comments, KL Rahul began his career as an opener before moving to the middle order in white-ball cricket briefly. In red-ball cricket, he was the top choice as an opener for quite some time before losing his spot. On his comeback, he failed to find a spot in the top order with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill present.

However, he recently got to play as an opener in the Border Gavaskar Trophy and displayed his grit with some deft knocks in tough conditions.

In the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 too, KL Rahul has delivered. Batting at No.6, he has helped India with crucial knocks against Bangladesh in the group stage and Australia in the semis.

Thus the air of uncertainty surrounding KL Rahul’s place in the playing XI, which was once again the case ahead of the ICC event with Rishabh Pant in contention, bothers both Sidhu and Rahul himself.

KL Rahul recently opened up about the same as well asking ‘what more can I do‘ every time a question regarding his position or place in the Indian playing XI has come up.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

Champions Trophy 2025
KL Rahul
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Related posts

England Great Defends Brendon McCullum and Co for ‘Relaxed Training Approach’ Criticism After Champions Trophy 2025 Exit

England Great Defends Brendon McCullum and Co for ‘Relaxed Training Approach’ Criticism After Champions Trophy 2025 Exit

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his opinion.
7:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘I Don’t Know Where I Stand’ – India Hopeful Confused About England Test Tour Prospects Despite Hitting the Right Notes

He's making it impossible for the selectors to strike out his name for India's upcoming five-Test series in England starting June 20.
5:06 pm
Disha Asrani
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have roped in Wiaan Mulder as a replacement player for Brydon Carse for IPL 2025.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Rope In South Africa All-Rounder To Replace Injured Brydon Carse for IPL 2025

Brydon Carse sustained a left toe injury during the Champions Trophy 2025, which ruled him out of the competition.
7:10 pm
Darpan Jain

Former Pakistan All-rounder Tarnishes Glory of 90s Players After Champions Trophy 2025 Debacle

Imran Khan led Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup Title.
2:11 pm
Disha Asrani
Many people were mistaking Varun Dhawan for Varun Chakravarthy, who has been sensational in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

‘Glad BCCI Picked You Over Me’ – Bollywood Star’s Hilarious Post About Varun Chakravarthy Goes Viral on Instagram

Many people were mistaking him for Varun Chakravarthy, who has been sensational in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.
6:58 pm
Darpan Jain

‘One Step Ahead of Dhoni’ – India Legend Reveals What Makes Virat Kohli Better Than Anyone Else

On India Today, Kapil Dev stated Kohli has the temperament for big matches and is one step ahead of Dhoni.
6:56 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy