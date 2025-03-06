Former India Player Lambasts Management for Using Star India Batter Worse Than a ‘Spare Tyre’

His erratic use in the Indian playing XI over the years has triggered the former India cricketer.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has been a solution to multiple problems. From opening the innings to batting in the middle order across formats, Rahul has delivered almost always wherever required.

However, his erratic use in the Indian playing XI over the years and still being uncertain of his place has triggered former India cricketer-turned-commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Speaking to Star Sports, Sidhu said, “KL Rahul, you see, even the spare tyre is not used as much. You play him as a wicketkeeper, as No. 6, as an opener, then when BGT comes you play him at No. 3. Then you tell him to open. I tell you one thing. Opening in ODIs is the easiest, but doing it in Tests is the toughest. He is a selfless player.”

KL Rahul has shown tremendous versatility

To give perspective into Sidhu’s comments, KL Rahul began his career as an opener before moving to the middle order in white-ball cricket briefly. In red-ball cricket, he was the top choice as an opener for quite some time before losing his spot. On his comeback, he failed to find a spot in the top order with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill present.

However, he recently got to play as an opener in the Border Gavaskar Trophy and displayed his grit with some deft knocks in tough conditions.

In the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 too, KL Rahul has delivered. Batting at No.6, he has helped India with crucial knocks against Bangladesh in the group stage and Australia in the semis.

Thus the air of uncertainty surrounding KL Rahul’s place in the playing XI, which was once again the case ahead of the ICC event with Rishabh Pant in contention, bothers both Sidhu and Rahul himself.

KL Rahul recently opened up about the same as well asking ‘what more can I do‘ every time a question regarding his position or place in the Indian playing XI has come up.

