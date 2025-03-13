Partial Replacements for Bumrah, KL Rahul? New Rule Change Allows Franchises To Sign Players From Special Pool for IPL 2025

Franchises can select players from a pool called RAPP (Registered Available Player Pool).

Franchises like Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC) are in a strange conundrum with few players set to miss the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) partially. While Rahul is set to miss the first few games for DC due to the birth of his child, MI will likely be without Bumrah for the starting two weeks as he is currently rehabbing from a back injury.

It is understood that ad-hoc arrangements to meet such partial demands have already been made provisional by the BCCI. However, a franchise will only be allowed such a replacement after meeting a strict set of guidelines.

The Indian board also clarified the same to franchises, highlighting the creation of a pool called RAPP (Registered Available Player Pool) from which teams can select players.

Interestingly, in the 17 editions of the league so far, such an instance has not happened yet.

Which players can be eligible for RAPP?

The RAPP list contains the names of Players who were registered for the Player Auction for the relevant Season and have gone unsold.

A player contracted from the RAPP should also get a League Fee for the full Season (assuming 100% availability), which should not be less than the reserve price set by the Player as documented on the RAPP list.

Franchisees who separately contract with players on the RAPP list to act as net bowlers during the 2025 Season shall have no prior call on that player if another Franchisee wishes to take that player as a replacement, pursuant to this paragraph 6 and must immediately release him

