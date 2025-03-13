News
Punjab Kings Star Yuzvendra Chahal Set To Join Northamptonshire for County Season After IPL 2025
news
Last updated: March 13, 2025

Punjab Kings Star Set To Join Northamptonshire for County Season After IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was picked up PBKS for INR 18 crores at the auction.

Punjab Kings Star Yuzvendra Chahal Set To Join Northamptonshire for County Season After IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is set to join County side Northamptonshire in June, after the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season. The news was confirmed by the English cricket club via an official release on their website. Notably, the 34-year-old has previously plied his trade with the club last year too.

Chahal, who was picked up for a whopping INR 18 crores at the auction by PBKS, has committed with Northamptonshire till the end of the domestic season. The highest wicket-taker of IPL will be available for the County Championship as well as the domestic One-Day Cup.

He will be eligible for selection starting from Northamptonshire’s game against Middlesex, on June 22.

Speaking after the development, Chahal said, “I thoroughly enjoyed my time here last season so I’m very happy to be coming back.”

He added, “There are some great people in that dressing room, and I can’t wait to be part of that again. We played some great cricket towards the back end of the season so hopefully we’re able to replicate that and big up some victories.”

ALSO READ:

Yuzvendra Chahal enjoyed a stellar campaign last season for Northamptonshire

During his time last season, Chahal’s exceptional talent was evident when he claimed five wickets on his debut against Kent in the One Day Cup and achieved his career-best figures of 9/99 against Derbyshire in the County Championship.

His standout displays in the County Championship, particularly against Derbyshire and Leicestershire, played a pivotal role in securing consecutive wins for Northamptonshire. By the end of the season, Chahal had taken 19 wickets at an impressive average of 21 across just four first-class matches.

County Championship
IPL 2025
Northamptonshire
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Yuzvendra Chahal

