‘The First 300’: Former SRH Star Predicts Opponents and Date for Achieving MASSIVE Milestone in IPL 2025

SRH have continued their ultra-aggressive approach from last season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) started their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) campaign in explosive fashion, smashing the second-highest team total in the history of the tournament.

The IPL 2024 runners-up shattered their own record to post 286 for 6 in 20 overs against the Rajasthan Royals, powered by a cracking century from Ishan Kishan (106 off 47) and a quickfire fifty off Travis Head (67 off 31).

SRH have continued their ultra-aggressive approach from last season where they shattered the record for highest team totals twice, and it now seems that a score of 300 doesn’t look that far-fetched.

Echoing on the same lines, former SRH star and coach Dale Steyn predicted the opponents against whom the Orange outfit can breach the towering benchmark.

The former Proteas pacer took to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter) and suggested that on April 17, the feat might be achieved. Notably, on that date, SRH will be taking on five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede.

Small prediction.

April 17 we’ll see the first 300 in IPL.



Who knows, I might even be there to see it happen. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 23, 2025

ALSO READ:

SRH holds the record for the top three highest team totals in IPL history

After last night’s fireworks by SRH, they now have the top three highest team totals in the history of the tournament. Their score of 287 for 3 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024 takes the top spot.

The Hyderabad-based outfit fell just one run short yesterday, finishing with 286, which is their second-highest total. However, they eclipsed their own record of 277 for 3 against Mumbai Indians (MI) from last season as well, which takes the third spot on the list.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.