‘He Can Break Kohli’s Records’ – Shivam Mavi Picks Out India Star Who Can Eclipse Virat Kohli and Set a New Benchmark

Mavi has closely watched his talent and seen how much he has grown as a player.

Shivam Mavi believes Shubman Gill has the potential to break Virat Kohli’s records and set new benchmarks in cricket.

The two have played together since their Under-19 World Cup days, where they were part of the winning team. They also played together in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans. So, Mavi has closely watched Gill’s talent and seen how much he has grown as a player.

Gill Has the Potential to Break Kohli’s Records

In an exclusive chat with Cricxtasy, Mavi said he believes Gill can break Kohli’s records. He explained that Gill’s shot-making and calm attitude are at a high level right now. Mavi also mentioned that no other player plays shots like Gill does.

“I honestly feel he can break Virat bhai’s records. If you look at his shots, the temperament he has right now—his batting is on a different level. No one else plays those kinds of shots,” Shivam Mavi said.

Shivam Mavi Highlights Gill’s Focus on Playing Longer Innings

The former KKR star, Mavi, opened up about Gill’s efforts to become a consistent player by focusing on playing longer innings. Mavi explained that Gill had earlier talked about this in an interview, where he admitted that after getting good starts and scoring 30 or 40 runs, he often put unnecessary pressure on himself. This pressure often stopped him from turning his good starts into big scores. But over time, Gill realised this and worked hard to fix it.

Mavi said that now Gill stays calmer and more focused when he bats. Instead of overthinking, he plays according to the situation and focuses on where the ball is bowled. Because of this, he can stay at the crease longer and score big hundreds. Mavi believes that with this new mindset and skills, Gill will score many more centuries in the future and set new records in international cricket.

“Right now, he’s working on playing long innings. He said it himself—After scoring 30 or 40, how do you build a big innings from there? He mentioned it in an interview—he used to put a lot of pressure on himself before. But now he’s working on that. He’s playing with a mindset that, “Wherever the ball is bowled, I’ll play accordingly.” That’s why, once he gets set, he’s converting into hundreds. And in the future… …you’ll see him score a lot of hundreds, ” he added.

Mavi Praises Gill’s Calmness and Solid Technique

Mavi praised Gill for staying calm while batting and having a strong technique. He said Gill’s stance is steady and the changes he made to his batting have helped him play longer innings. Mavi also pointed out that Gill works hard on his fitness. He feels that Gill is the future of Indian cricket and with the way he is playing now, Gill can break Kohli’s records one day.

“I really like his temperament. His stance and everything is very stable. He’s made changes in his technique, which is why he can last longer. And fitness-wise, there’s absolutely no issue—he works on his fitness a lot. He’s the new future. In terms of batting, I feel he’ll break Virat bhai’s records,” he further stated.

Although Shubman Gill’s Test career hasn’t quite lived up to expectations yet, his performance in ODIs has been outstanding. In just 55 matches, he has scored 2,775 runs at an impressive average of 59.04. With eight centuries and 15 half-centuries to his name already, Gill is setting a high benchmark for himself in a relatively short ODI career so far.

