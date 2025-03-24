Big Blow for LSG as Fast Bowler Kicks Toe On Bed And Gets Injured in IPL 2025

Langer is hopeful that by the later part of IPL 2025, the pacer will be fit and ready to play for the team.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will start their IPL 2025 season against Delhi Capitals without four of their main Indian fast bowlers. Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, and Akash Deep are all injured and will miss the opening game. Each of them is dealing with different kinds of injuries.

Fast bowler Mayank Yadav was already recovering from a back injury, but now he has also picked up a toe injury. However, LSG head coach Justin Langer is hopeful that Mayank will be fit to play in the later part of IPL 2025.

Justin Langer Gives Injury Update on Mayank Yadav

Justin Langer, the head coach of Lucknow Super Giants, shared an update about Mayank Yadav’s injury. He said that everyone was very excited about Mayank last year, and things were going well as he was recovering from his back injury. But during this time, Mayank accidentally hurt his toe by kicking it on a bed. This caused an infection in his toe, which delayed his recovery by one or two weeks.

Langer mentioned that Mayank is now back to training and they often get to see videos of him bowling. In fact, he saw a video of Mayank bowling just yesterday. Langer is hopeful that by the later part of IPL 2025, Mayank will be fit and ready to play for the team.

“Mayank, who everyone was very excited about last year, he was going quite well (coming back from a back injury), and he kicked his toe on the bed,” Langer said. “He got an infection in his toe. It’s put his rehab back about a week or two weeks. But he’s up and running. We regularly see videos of him bowling. I saw a video of his yesterday. So, hopefully by the back end of the tournament, Mayank will be up and ready to go for us, ” Langer said.

ALSO READ:

Mohsin Khan Ruled Out After Calf Injury

Mohsin Khan, like Mayank Yadav, was one of the fast bowlers Lucknow Super Giants had retained in their team for IPL 2025. But he has now been ruled out of the season. LSG have brought in Shardul Thakur as his replacement.

On the other hand, head coach Justin Langer sounded more positive about Avesh Khan and Akash Deep returning soon. Avesh is recovering from a knee problem, while Akash is coming back from a back injury.

Langer explained that Mohsin suffered a calf injury while he was doing his rehab. With four pace bowlers already injured, the team had to make a difficult choice to replace Mohsin. Langer also mentioned that Avesh Khan might get cleared to play by the NCA tomorrow. If that happens, he could be back on the field very soon. Akash Deep is also close to full fitness. Langer said Akash is bowling at 90% and has passed his yo-yo fitness test. He feels Akash is almost ready to make his return.

“Unfortunately, I think Mohsin sustained a small calf injury in his rehab. So, knowing that we had four guys out, we had to make that tough call on Mohsin. We think Avesh Khan will pass his right to play tomorrow morning through the NCA. So, if that’s the case, then he’ll be back sooner rather than later. Akash Deep is up and running, and bowling at about 90% now. I believe he’s done his yo-yo test. So, he’s really ticking off all the boxes,” Langer added.

It will be interesting to see which fast bowlers Lucknow Super Giants pick for their first match against Delhi Capitals.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.