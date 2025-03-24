News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
+18 | Play Responsibly | Commercial Content | T&Cs apply
Ajinkya Rahane Venkatesh Iyer IPL 2025 Shivam Mavi KKR
news
Last updated: March 24, 2025

Why Did KKR Choose Ajinkya Rahane As Skipper Over Venkatesh Iyer? Former KKR Star Explains

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Venkatesh Iyer was bought back by KKR for INR 23.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction

Ajinkya Rahane Venkatesh Iyer IPL 2025 Shivam Mavi KKR

Former Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Shivam Mavi felt that the franchise will soon make Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer as their captain once he has learned enough from current captain Ajinkya Rahane.

KKR, who are the defending champions for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, were unable to retain last seasons’ captain Shreyas Iyer who was bought by Punjab Kings for a price of INR 26.75 crore. They went with experienced Ajinkya Rahane for the new season and named Venkatesh as his deputy.

Shivam Mavi Explains KKR’s Captaincy Pick

In an exclusive chat with Cricxtasy, Mavi felt that Venkatesh will be the future of the franchise but deputising under Rahane will help him gain valuable experience.

“I think Venkatesh hasn’t captained in the IPL yet, so keeping that in mind, they’ve made Rahane bhai the captain so Venkatesh can learn under him. And then maybe they’ll give him the captaincy when Rahane bhai is no longer around,” Mavi said.

ALSO READ:

Rahane began the new season with a bang in the opening encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a sublime 56 off 31 balls and also added 103 runs from 49 balls with opener Sunil Narine. The 36-year-old recently finished as the highest runscorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai with 469 runs from eight matches at a strike rate of 164.

Valuable Experience For Venkatesh Iyer

Mavi felt that if Rahane can stay with KKR for three or more years, there will be a lot for Venkatesh to learn.

“If he (Rahane) stays with the team for the next three years, he’ll learn a lot. Because captaining a state team and an IPL team is completely different. If his learning curve continues well from there, then they can hand over the captaincy. That’s probably what the franchise thought. KKR must have planned it that way,” Mavi said.

KKR’s title defence was off to a humdinger despite Rahane’s superb knock as the rest of the batters failed and were restricted to 174/8 in 20 overs. RCB, riding on Virat Kohli’s 59 not out off 36 balls, galloped to the target with seven wickets in hand and 22 balls to spare.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ajinkya Rahane
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 auction
Kolkata Knight Riders
Shivam Mavi
Venkatesh Iyer

Related posts

Former SRH, Delhi Capitals Star David Warner Named PSL Franchise Captain for 2025 Season

Former SRH, Delhi Capitals Star Named PSL Franchise Captain for 2025 Season

He had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 auction.
4:50 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Shivam-Mavi-Reveals-Why-Prithvi-Shaw-Couldnt-Match-Shubman-Gills-Rise

Shivam Mavi Reveals Why Prithvi Shaw Couldn’t Match Shubman Gill’s Rise

He compared the two batters during an exclusive podcast with Cricxtasy.
4:04 pm
Sreejita Sen
‘The First 300 in IPL’: Former SRH Star Dale Steyn Predicts Opponents and Date for Achieving MASSIVE Milestone

‘The First 300’: Former SRH Star Predicts Opponents and Date for Achieving MASSIVE Milestone in IPL 2025

SRH have continued their ultra-aggressive approach from last season.
4:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
shubman gill virat kohli records break shivam mavi

‘He Can Break Kohli’s Records’ – Shivam Mavi Picks Out India Star Who Can Eclipse Virat Kohli and Set a New Benchmark

Mavi has closely watched his talent and seen how much he has grown as a player.
3:16 pm
Sagar Paul
Former Bangladesh Captain Tamim Iqbal Rushed to the Hospital During a Match in the Dhaka Premier League

Former Bangladesh Captain Rushed to the Hospital During a Match in the Dhaka Premier League

He experienced chest pain while fielding in the first innings.
2:16 pm
Sreejita Sen
smriti mandhana net worth bcci wpl contract rcb annual salary

Smriti Mandhana Net Worth: How Much Does the India Women Star Player Make in a Year After New BCCI Women’s Contracts?

1:20 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.