Why Did KKR Choose Ajinkya Rahane As Skipper Over Venkatesh Iyer? Former KKR Star Explains

Venkatesh Iyer was bought back by KKR for INR 23.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction

Former Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Shivam Mavi felt that the franchise will soon make Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer as their captain once he has learned enough from current captain Ajinkya Rahane.

KKR, who are the defending champions for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, were unable to retain last seasons’ captain Shreyas Iyer who was bought by Punjab Kings for a price of INR 26.75 crore. They went with experienced Ajinkya Rahane for the new season and named Venkatesh as his deputy.

Shivam Mavi Explains KKR’s Captaincy Pick

In an exclusive chat with Cricxtasy, Mavi felt that Venkatesh will be the future of the franchise but deputising under Rahane will help him gain valuable experience.

“I think Venkatesh hasn’t captained in the IPL yet, so keeping that in mind, they’ve made Rahane bhai the captain so Venkatesh can learn under him. And then maybe they’ll give him the captaincy when Rahane bhai is no longer around,” Mavi said.

ALSO READ:

Rahane began the new season with a bang in the opening encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a sublime 56 off 31 balls and also added 103 runs from 49 balls with opener Sunil Narine. The 36-year-old recently finished as the highest runscorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai with 469 runs from eight matches at a strike rate of 164.

Valuable Experience For Venkatesh Iyer

Mavi felt that if Rahane can stay with KKR for three or more years, there will be a lot for Venkatesh to learn.

“If he (Rahane) stays with the team for the next three years, he’ll learn a lot. Because captaining a state team and an IPL team is completely different. If his learning curve continues well from there, then they can hand over the captaincy. That’s probably what the franchise thought. KKR must have planned it that way,” Mavi said.

KKR’s title defence was off to a humdinger despite Rahane’s superb knock as the rest of the batters failed and were restricted to 174/8 in 20 overs. RCB, riding on Virat Kohli’s 59 not out off 36 balls, galloped to the target with seven wickets in hand and 22 balls to spare.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.