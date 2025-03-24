DC vs LSG Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players and Likely Batting Order for Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Match 

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face off in Match 4 of IPL 2025 at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on March 24. Both teams missed the playoffs last season and are dealing with player availability concerns ahead of their first match this year.

Delhi will be without Harry Brook, while Lucknow have injury issues with several Indian pacers. Despite that, both teams will look at this fixture as a chance to start their season on a positive note. The last time an IPL match was played at this venue, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 272 – setting the tone for another high-scoring game.

ALSO READ: DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

DC vs LSG Playing 11

With several unfit players, both sides will likely experiment with their combinations. Spin may play a role later in the game, but with a batting-friendly surface expected, power-hitters will be key.

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

Delhi are expected to go in with a strong top order and mix of pace and spin in the bowling unit. With Brook unavailable, there’s room to try an extra overseas batter or bowler. Tristan Stubbs could also play a bigger role with the ball, considering LSG’s left-handers.

DC XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan

Impact Players: Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Sameer Rizvi

DC Batting Order

Openers : Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis

: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis No.3 : Abishek Porel

: Abishek Porel Middle-order: KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma

KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma Lower-order: Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan

ALSO READ: DC vs LSG Dream11 Top Captaincy Picks, Players to Avoid

LSG Playing 11

LSG are hit hard by injuries to their Indian pacers and will rely heavily on overseas players and young Indian talent. Shardul Thakur is likely to feature as an experienced Indian option, while Shamar Joseph could lead the pace attack.

LSG XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Manimaran Siddharth, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Players: Akash Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

LSG Batting Order

Openers : Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh

: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh No.3 : Rishabh Pant (c/wk)

: Rishabh Pant (c/wk) Middle-order: Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur

Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur Lower-order: Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Manimaran Siddharth, Ravi Bishnoi

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.