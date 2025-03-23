DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2025 Match 4 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

There will be a sense of familiarity when Delhi Capitals go against Lucknow Super Giants in both teams’ maiden contest in IPL 2025. That familiarity, though, will take on a bittersweet tone, as the two teams meet the players they released, now donning rival colours.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant – two of the premium wicketkeeper batters – have swapped sides, with the former ending in the latter’s team and vice-versa. So, both have that extra incentive to perform, and big things transpire when blockbuster players have a chip on their shoulders.

Delhi Capitals will play their first two games in Visakhapatnam and hope to acclimate to the conditions quickly. A few of their players have played here before, but so have their opponents; the contest will be intriguing, with a tinge of familiarity and resentment to spice things up further.

DC vs LSG: Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan

Impact Player: Mohit Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prince Yadav

Impact Player: Shahbaz Ahmed

DC vs LSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Like most IPL tracks, the surface in Visakhapatnam will be nice for batting, as was the case last season. The first-innings scores in two IPL 2024 games were 191/5 & 272/7, with teams batting first winning on both occasions. The pacers snared 78.57% of wickets in those two matches. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 180 being a fighting one.

The forecast is for a temperature of around 28°C, clear weather, and no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Faf du Plessis (DC):

Faf du Plessis will open the innings. He knows how to utilise the powerplay overs and will get value for his shots in Visakhapatnam.

The South African has 89 runs at a strike rate of 139.06 in two innings in Visakhapatnam. He also has a fifty here.

His last five scores: 19, 14, 87, 14 & 15.

Kuldeep Yadav (DC):

Kuldeep Yadav is a genuine wicket-taker. He is among those bowlers who can take wickets even on a flat surface in Visakhapatnam.

Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 11 wickets, 19.54 average & 8.72 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 5 wickets, 31.40 average & 8.56 economy rate.

His previous five figures: 0/45, 3/19, 2/24, 3/19 & 2/32.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG):

Nicholas Pooran will hold the key for LSG against two quality DC spinners – Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. However, Kuldeep Yadav has dismissed him five times in 64 balls.

Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 42, 8, 58*, 0* & 8.

Shardul Thakur (LSG):

Shardul Thakur will perform with both bat and ball. He might also bowl in death overs, increasing his chances of taking wickets.

He went wicketless in his only innings in Visakhapatnam. He bowled only a solitary over.

Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 2/41, 1/46, 0/41, 1/41 & 4/25.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

KL Rahul (DC):

KL Rahul has 76 runs at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 116.92 in four innings in Visakhapatnam. He also has a fifty here.

He has done well against most LSG bowlers. Shardul Thakur has dismissed him twice, but Rahul has managed him overall.

Rahul’s last five scores: 55, 5, 29, 25 & 28.

Axar Patel (DC):

Axar Patel is a popular captaincy pick for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

The SLA spinner has four wickets at an average of 47.50 in seven innings in Visakhapatnam.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 8 wickets, 25.87 average & 6.68 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 3 wickets, 43.33 average & 10 economy rate.

His previous five scores: 15, 5, 15, 2 & 56*. Axar Patel’s last five figures: 1/26, 1/19, 2/32, 2/22 & 2/22.

Rishabh Pant (LSG):

Rishabh Pant is another popular captaincy option for this game. He might bat in the top three and can score big.

The left-hander has 229 runs at an average of 28.62 and a 161.26 strike rate in eight innings in Visakhapatnam. He also has two fifties here.

The keeper-batter doesn’t often face Kuldeep Yadav but will do in this game. Kuldeep has dismissed him twice in 21 balls.

Rishabh Pant’s last five scores: 2*, 49, 0, 4 & 15.

DC vs LSG Player to Avoid

Abdul Samad (LSG):

Abdul Samad is not known for his consistency. He can score a few runs but might not score enough to make a big impact in fantasy teams.

He will also bat in the lower order and won’t get enough balls to face. He can be avoided.

Grand League Team for DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Delhi Capitals have a clear edge over Lucknow Super Giants. DC have a well-rounded unit, while LSG have a flawed side, with most first-choice players missing. Expect Delhi Capitals to win.

