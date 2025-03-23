DC vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2025 Match 4 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

There will be a sense of familiarity when Delhi Capitals go against Lucknow Super Giants in both teams’ maiden contest in IPL 2025. That familiarity, though, will take on a bittersweet tone, as the two teams meet the players they released, now donning rival colours.
KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant – two of the premium wicketkeeper batters – have swapped sides, with the former ending in the latter’s team and vice-versa. So, both have that extra incentive to perform, and big things transpire when blockbuster players have a chip on their shoulders.
Delhi Capitals will play their first two games in Visakhapatnam and hope to acclimate to the conditions quickly. A few of their players have played here before, but so have their opponents; the contest will be intriguing, with a tinge of familiarity and resentment to spice things up further.
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prince Yadav
Impact Player: Shahbaz Ahmed
DC vs LSG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
Like most IPL tracks, the surface in Visakhapatnam will be nice for batting, as was the case last season. The first-innings scores in two IPL 2024 games were 191/5 & 272/7, with teams batting first winning on both occasions. The pacers snared 78.57% of wickets in those two matches. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 180 being a fighting one.
The forecast is for a temperature of around 28°C, clear weather, and no chance of rain.