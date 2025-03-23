News
Lucknow Super Giants have brought in Shardul Thakur to replace Mohsin Khan, who is injured and will miss the entire IPL 2025 season
Last updated: March 23, 2025

LSG Announce Shardul Thakur As Replacement for THIS Injured Bowler Ahead of IPL 2025 Match vs Delhi Capitals

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Lucknow Super Giants have brought in Shardul Thakur to replace Mohsin Khan, who is injured and will miss the entire IPL 2025 season. Thakur is an experienced all-rounder and was picked from the Registered Available Player Pool for his base price of INR 2 crore.

He has played 95 IPL matches so far and has experience with five different teams. LSG will start their IPL 2025 campaign against Delhi Capitals on Monday, March 24, in Visakhapatnam.

Mohsin Khan, who plays domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh, injured his right knee on December 31 during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). Mohsin had joined the LSG camp in Lucknow recently, but he did not travel with the team to Visakhapatnam.

More to Follow…

