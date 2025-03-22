LSG Grappling With Fitness Issues Ahead Of IPL 2025, Star Pacer To Miss First Three Games

The player has been out of action since October last year due to a knee injury

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will have to endure a tough start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as they are riddled with injuries within their pace-bowling department.

On the eve of the new season’s opening day, the Rishabh Pant-led outfit were handed in bittersweet news. The good news is that young speedster Mayank Yadav will be ready to play for the side by April 15.

According to a report by Indian Express, lead pacer Avesh Khan has been ruled out of the first three matches – including the ties against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings due to a knee injury he had suffered in October last year.

Avesh finished sixth-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024, playing for Rajasthan Royals, with 19 wickets from 16 matches at an economy of 9.59.

More To Follow..