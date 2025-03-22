News
Lucknow Super Giants lsg ipl 2025 avesh khan injury
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 22, 2025

LSG Grappling With Fitness Issues Ahead Of IPL 2025, Star Pacer To Miss First Three Games

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The player has been out of action since October last year due to a knee injury

Lucknow Super Giants lsg ipl 2025 avesh khan injury

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will have to endure a tough start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as they are riddled with injuries within their pace-bowling department.

On the eve of the new season’s opening day, the Rishabh Pant-led outfit were handed in bittersweet news. The good news is that young speedster Mayank Yadav will be ready to play for the side by April 15.

According to a report by Indian Express, lead pacer Avesh Khan has been ruled out of the first three matches – including the ties against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings due to a knee injury he had suffered in October last year.

Avesh finished sixth-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024, playing for Rajasthan Royals, with 19 wickets from 16 matches at an economy of 9.59.

More To Follow..

Avesh Khan
IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
Mayank Yadav

