Punjab Kings (PBKS) coaching department seems to be in awe of Vishnu Vinod's hitting abilities ahead of IPL 2025.
Last updated: March 22, 2025

'Watch Out for This Guy' – Former Mumbai Indians Pick Set To Be X-Factor Impact Player Option for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

The batter was hitting them cleanly, whacking as many as ten sixes in a video posted by the official handle of PBKS.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) coaching department seems to be in awe of Vishnu Vinod’s hitting abilities ahead of IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) coaching department seems to be in awe of Vishnu Vinod’s hitting abilities ahead of IPL 2025. The batter was hitting them cleanly, whacking as many as ten sixes in a video posted by the official handle of PBKS.

The bowler tried bowling different lengths, including short balls, but Vinod was up to the task and powered everything over the boundary. One of the support staff members counted every six he hit in the session, which indicates the team might be looking to play him at some point.

Vinod has always been powerful against speedsters and has natural six-hitting ability, which has been visible in the league in patches. He is known as a six-hitting machine in domestic competitions and has done exceptionally well in the local tournaments in Kerala.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t had enough opportunities with his previous IPL sides, but he hopes to get enough chances with the Punjab-based franchise to showcase his skills. Vinod can bat anywhere in the batting order and thwack pacers from the first ball, making him a perfect option for the middle overs.

Can Punjab Kings accommodate Vishnu Vinod in the playing XI?

Without the impact player rule, it would have been impossible for Vishnu Vinod in the XI. However, he can come as an impact player anytime and do the power-hitting for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.

His competition might directly be with Suryansh Shedge, who is also a power-hitter and is in form. But unlike Suryansh, who has mostly batted in the lower order, Vinod can also bat in the middle overs and protect spin hitters with his high-attacking intent. That’s where he has a chance to get the nod ahead of Suryansh, but it will highly depend on how the innings pan out and whether there’s room to accommodate another batter in the middle.

PBKS would be happy to have this selection headache but should remain flexible with their choices. That’s the best way to use the available resources.

They are among the teams with numerous options and should find their best combination quickly. It will be interesting to see whether Vishnu Vinod gets a chance or remains on the sidelines for another season.

