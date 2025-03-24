News
Delhi Capitals finished sixth in IPL 2024.
Last updated: March 24, 2025

England Star Rejected Delhi Capitals, Declined to be Harry Brook’s Replacement for IPL 2025  

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Delhi Capitals are yet to finalise Harry Brook's replacement for IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals finished sixth in IPL 2024.

England batter Ben Duckett reportedly declined the offer from Delhi Capitals (DC) to come in as a replacement for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The franchise has been looking for a replacement player after Harry Brook pulled out of the tournament. 

Speaking in the post-match show on Cricbuzz Live, the former England captain Michael Vaughan revealed that DC approached Duckett. 

“I did hear a whisper that they (Delhi Capitals) went for Ben Duckett but Ben Duckett doesn’t wanna come over,” said Vaughan.

Vaughan also added that New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell could be another option Delhi Capitals might be looking at. 

There have been rumours of the Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka coming into the DC squad. Shanaka has been training with the team and also has ties with the franchise, having played for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20. 

Harry Brook Ditched Delhi Capitals Again

Delhi Capitals had bought Harry Brook in the IPL 2024 auction but he had to pull out due to the death of his grandmother. The franchise acquired him again in the IPL 2025 auction for INR 6.25 crore. This time, however, he opted out to focus on his England commitments. 

His decision didn’t go well with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and he was banned from participating in the IPL for the next two years. 

READ MORE: 

Approaching Ben Duckett Made Little Sense 

Ben Duckett is an excellent player and has been in the best phase of his career. However, it made little to no sense for DC to go after him when they already have four openers in the side. They have Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul, and Abishek Porel – all of whom are best suited at the top of the order. 

Duckett does have a very good game against spin and can bat in the middle order as well. But DC have already fixed du Plessis’ spot in the playing XI by appointing him as the vice-captain. The low chances of featuring in the playing XI could have been a reason Duckett declined the offer. 

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24 at Visakhapatnam. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ben Duckett
Delhi Capitals
Harry Brook
IPL 2025

