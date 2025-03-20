Delhi Capitals Star Slams 100 off 37 Balls in Practice Match Ahead of IPL 2025

This knock could be a big boost for both him and the Delhi Capitals before IPL 2025.

Young Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed an outstanding century off just 37 balls during a practice match for Delhi Capitals. The match took place at the ACA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam ahead of IPL 2025.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals had released the batter before the IPL 2025 auction. However, they decided to bring him back by using the Right to Match (RTM) card, spending INR 9 crore to secure his services once again.

Meanwhile, this was Delhi Capitals’ second intra-squad practice game as they continue their preparations for the new season. Their first match will be against Lucknow Super Giants on 24th March in Vizag.

Jake Fraser-McGurk’s brilliant innings in the practice match comes at the right time. After struggling for form in recent franchise leagues and international cricket, this knock could be a big boost for both him and the Delhi Capitals before IPL 2025.

ALSO READ:

Fraser-McGurk Shines in Debut IPL Season

Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk was one of their best players in IPL 2024, which was also his debut season. He scored 330 runs in just nine matches, with an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 234.04. His strike rate was the second highest in the whole tournament, and the best among top-order batters.

This season, he will once again play in Vizag and Delhi, where the pitches and small boundaries help the batters a lot. Fraser-McGurk made full use of these conditions last year, and he will be hoping to do the same in IPL 2025. He is expected to play an important role for Delhi Capitals and will likely open the innings again.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.