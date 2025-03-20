News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Jake Fraser-McGurk Practice Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 20, 2025

Delhi Capitals Star Slams 100 off 37 Balls in Practice Match Ahead of IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

This knock could be a big boost for both him and the Delhi Capitals before IPL 2025.

Jake Fraser-McGurk Practice Match

Young Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed an outstanding century off just 37 balls during a practice match for Delhi Capitals. The match took place at the ACA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam ahead of IPL 2025.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals had released the batter before the IPL 2025 auction. However, they decided to bring him back by using the Right to Match (RTM) card, spending INR 9 crore to secure his services once again.

Meanwhile, this was Delhi Capitals’ second intra-squad practice game as they continue their preparations for the new season. Their first match will be against Lucknow Super Giants on 24th March in Vizag.

Jake Fraser-McGurk’s brilliant innings in the practice match comes at the right time. After struggling for form in recent franchise leagues and international cricket, this knock could be a big boost for both him and the Delhi Capitals before IPL 2025.

ALSO READ:

Fraser-McGurk Shines in Debut IPL Season

Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk was one of their best players in IPL 2024, which was also his debut season. He scored 330 runs in just nine matches, with an average of 36.66 and a strike rate of 234.04. His strike rate was the second highest in the whole tournament, and the best among top-order batters.

This season, he will once again play in Vizag and Delhi, where the pitches and small boundaries help the batters a lot. Fraser-McGurk made full use of these conditions last year, and he will be hoping to do the same in IPL 2025. He is expected to play an important role for Delhi Capitals and will likely open the innings again.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

DC
Delhi Capitals
IPL
IPL 2025
Jake Fraser-McGurk

Related posts

‘Now, It’s My Turn’: KKR Star Declares Intent to Give His All in IPL 2025

He was brought back to the team for INR 23.75 crore.
2:36 pm
Sreejita Sen

‘IPL Won’t Tolerate…’ – Adam Gilchrist Warns Delhi Capitals Star Ahead of IPL 2025

The Delhi Capitals youngster has been struggling for form in the last few months.
1:55 pm
Sandip Pawar
IPL set to lift ban on saliva for IPL 2025

Great News for Bowlers as BCCI Considers Rule Change Ahead of IPL 2025

The IPL is also considering a move that can expand the usage of DRS in the new season
1:07 pm
Samarnath Soory
Punjab Kings Youngster Makes Big Push for Starting XI Spot in IPL 2025 With Practice Match Performance

Punjab Kings Youngster Makes Big Push for Starting XI Spot in IPL 2025 With Practice Match Performance

He scored 72 runs from just 31 balls, showing his power-hitting ability.
12:53 pm
Sagar Paul
Mohammed Siraj Gujarat Titans IPL 2025

Mohammed Siraj Shows Great Rhythm for Gujarat Titans in Intra Squad Practice Match Before IPL 2025

The Champions Trophy 2025 snub seems to have fired up the Hyderabadi fast bowler
1:03 pm
Samarnath Soory
Sanju Samson To Miss First 3 IPL 2025 Matches; Rajasthan Royals Set To Name Youngster As Captain

Sanju Samson To Not Captain For First 3 IPL 2025 Matches; Rajasthan Royals Names Youngster As Captain

Sanju Samson will play as a batter until he is fully fit.
12:40 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy