Why is Last Season’s Fastest Bowler Mayank Yadav Not in LSG Playing XI for their IPL 2025 Match vs Delhi Capitals?

The pacer will not be available for a major chunk of the league stage

Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) beginning to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will not be a smooth one because of too many injuries and a talented squad that is not deep.

Majority of their injuries are in their pace-bowling department with last season’s pace sensation Mayank Yadav’s absence confirmed before the start of the season. In his place, LSG have roped in young pacer Prince Yadav for their opening match against Delhi Capitals, who had finished top wicket taker of Delhi in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Prince, despite possessing the ability to move the new and old ball, doesn’t have the scorching pace of Mayank who had hit the 150 kmph mark last season and also grabbed two Player of the Match awards.

Mayank Yadav’s Injury & Other Problems

Mayank, who had made his international debut against Bangladesh last year, has been ruled out of the opening clash against DC due to a toe injury. According to LSG head coach Justin Langer, the 22-year-old will be available near the business end of the tournament.

Mayank’s absence will be a huge blow for LSG as they had shelled out INR 11 crore to retain the speedster ahead of the auction.

In the auction, LSG had refused to invest a lot in their fast-bowling department which has proved to be a huge problem even before the season began.

The Rishabh Pant-led side will be without the services of left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan, who has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to tear in his anterior cruciate ligament. The likes of Avesh Khan and Akash Deep are also recovering from their respective injuries and are likely to be available after the first three games of the season.

Last-Minute Replacements Before IPL 2025

LSG had brought in Mumbai’s star allrounder Shardul Thakur as a last-minute replacement for Mohsin while another Delhi pacer Digvesh Rathi has been picked in the playing XI against DC to replace Avesh.

LSG, who reached the playoffs in their first season in 2022, have struggled in the subsequent seasons and have finished seventh in the table last year with seven wins and as many losses. As a consequence of this, they had let go their skipper KL Rahul who joined Delhi Capitals for an auction price of INR 14 crore.

