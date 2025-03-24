News
Arjun Tendulkar
news
Last updated: March 24, 2025

‘No One Knows’: Former India Cricketer Claims To Make Arjun Tendulkar the ‘World’s Best Batter’ in Six Months

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Arjun Tendulkar

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh, also the father of talismanic all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, recently made a bold claim regarding Arjun Tendulkar. Known for having a reputation as a strict yet effective mentor, Yograj strongly believes that Arjun Tendulkar possesses the ability to emerge as one of the world’s finest batters. During a recent podcast discussion, he expressed his view that Arjun’s natural talent is being underutilised in his pursuit of becoming a bowler, arguing that his true strength lies in batting.

Yograj also recounted an instance where he challenged the opinions of Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh after Arjun scored a Ranji Trophy century for Goa. While both former cricketers see Arjun as a bowling all-rounder, Yograj insists he should instead be recognised as a batting all-rounder, given his capabilities with the bat.

“If Arjun Tendulkar comes to me now, I will make him the world’s greatest batter in six months. No one knows the potential he has with the bat. He was with me for 12 days, he scored a century in the Ranji Trophy,” Yograj Singh said on Taruwar Kohli’s YouTube channel.

ALSO READ:

Is Arjun Tendulkar playing in IPL 2025?

Yes, Arjun Tendulkar is a part of the IPL 2025. He was picked up by five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) at the auction last November for his base price of INR 30 lakhs. Notably, the 25-year-old made his IPL debut with MI in 2023.

So far, he has played five matches in IPL, all for MI where he has managed to pick up three wickets. It remains to be seen if manages to get any gametime this season too.

