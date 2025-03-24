News
Former SRH, Delhi Capitals Star David Warner Named PSL Franchise Captain for 2025 Season
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 24, 2025

Former SRH, Delhi Capitals Star Named PSL Franchise Captain for 2025 Season

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 auction.

Former SRH, Delhi Capitals Star David Warner Named PSL Franchise Captain for 2025 Season

Former Australian opener and Indian Premier League (IPL) stalwart David Warner has been named the new captain for Karachi Kings for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2025).

Warner, who went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, will now look to make an impact as he takes over the leadership reins in the Karachi side.

The dynamic left-hander has previously captained franchises like Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL.

The development comes after the Karachi Kings removed Pakistan cricketer Shan Masood from the team’s captaincy. The news was confirmed by the franchise across their social media handles.

Furthermore, the Kings have finalised their decision to bring in a new head coach for the upcoming tenth edition of the PSL.

This change comes after Phil Simmons informed the franchise that he would be stepping down from his coaching role due to prior commitments with the Bangladesh national cricket team.

ALSO READ:

David Warner will aim to propel the Karachi Kings to propel to their second PSL title

David Warner, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, has been actively competing in franchise leagues worldwide. The explosive opener also captained the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25, making significant contributions both as a batsman and a leader.

Under Warner’s leadership, the Thunder reached the tournament final before falling short against the Hobart Hurricanes. He then showcased his skills in the ILT20 2025, representing the Dubai Capitals, where his crucial performances in the knockout stages helped secure the championship.

Now, Warner will aim to maintain his strong form in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL 2025). With the added responsibility of captaincy, his role will be pivotal in shaping his team’s success in the tournament.

David Warner
Delhi Capitals
Karachi Kings
PSL 2025
SRH

