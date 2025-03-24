Shivam Mavi Reveals Why Prithvi Shaw Couldn’t Match Shubman Gill’s Rise

He compared the two batters during an exclusive podcast with Cricxtasy.

In an exclusive podcast with Cricxtasy, Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Shivam Mavi shared his take on why Prithvi Shaw couldn’t match the level of Shubman Gill. Prithvi Shaw, once a star, now finds himself in a world of ifs and buts. After a seven-year stint with the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the batter went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega-auction. He scored 198 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 163.63 last year.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill has been promoted to the role of India’s vice-captain. The stylish batter showed his brilliant form once again during India’s recent Champions Trophy triumph as he put up 188 runs in five matches including an unbeaten 101-run knock against Bangladesh.

While talking about two of his under-19 teammates, Mavi opined that the main difference between both of their games is their work ethics. As the cricketing world is now full of stiff competition between the players, it is very easy to fall behind everyone else quickly even if the form slips a bit.

“I think, work ethics. Look, this is the kind of field where you have to constantly push yourself. If you don’t, you’ll quickly fall behind because the competition is that intense—not just in cricket, but in everything. If you’re even slightly off your peak, someone else will take your place. When you’re at your best, you’re doing great. But the moment you slip a bit, it’s very easy to fall off”, he said in the podcast.

Mavi on Shaw vs Gill Comparisons

While speaking about the comparison between Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, Mavi emphasised Gill’s focus on the game. He admired how the batter has maintained his routine since the earlier days. The result that he is getting now is because of his disciplined lifestyle, believes Mavi.

“Yes, if you compare Prithvi and Shubman, I’d say… Shubman has been very focused from the beginning. Even before our U19 days, he was consistent. Whatever he had to do—whether it was protein intake, gym, batting, relaxation, or even party time—he managed everything in a structured, calculated way. That’s something I really admire about him. He’s always been disciplined, and he continues to follow the same routine even now”, he explained.

Gill is set to commence his second season as the skipper of Gujarat Titans. They will start their IPL 2025 campaign at the Narendra Modi Stadium against Punjab Kings tomorrow.

Shivam Mavi on Shaw’s rough patch

The former KKR player recalled how Shaw consulted him for advice to overcome his adverse situation. He wanted to reduce his weight and work hard to re-enter the circuit.

“At one point, he was a bit disturbed. He spoke to me about how he could get out of that phase. He said he needed to put in the effort again. He had gained some weight, and he mentioned that he wanted to work on himself. He had started running and working out again. He was trying to get his body in shape again. That’s why I keep saying—if he gets into rhythm for even a year and remains disciplined, he’ll make a strong comeback”, revealed Mavi.

Prithvi Shaw can make a comeback

The 26-year-old stated that he is still in touch with Shaw. He just needs to focus for one year to make a comeback in his career, feels Mavi. The pacer saw him hit some “clean” and “classy” shots at the DY Patil stadium which also included some “crisp boundaries” against the veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

“Sometimes we talk. Like, when a lot of time has passed and I feel like chatting, I do. I still believe that if he puts in one solid year of focused effort, he’ll be back on top. He still has that talent. I saw him in DY Patil games—he’s still hitting some clean, classy shots. He smashed a few crisp boundaries recently off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. If he stays focused for even one year, I’m sure he’ll bounce back”, he stated.

