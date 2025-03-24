News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
+18 | Play Responsibly | Commercial Content | T&Cs apply
Shivam-Mavi-Reveals-Why-Prithvi-Shaw-Couldnt-Match-Shubman-Gills-Rise
news
Last updated: March 24, 2025

Shivam Mavi Reveals Why Prithvi Shaw Couldn’t Match Shubman Gill’s Rise

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He compared the two batters during an exclusive podcast with Cricxtasy.

Shivam-Mavi-Reveals-Why-Prithvi-Shaw-Couldnt-Match-Shubman-Gills-Rise

In an exclusive podcast with Cricxtasy, Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Shivam Mavi shared his take on why Prithvi Shaw couldn’t match the level of Shubman Gill. Prithvi Shaw, once a star, now finds himself in a world of ifs and buts. After a seven-year stint with the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the batter went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega-auction. He scored 198 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 163.63 last year.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill has been promoted to the role of India’s vice-captain. The stylish batter showed his brilliant form once again during India’s recent Champions Trophy triumph as he put up 188 runs in five matches including an unbeaten 101-run knock against Bangladesh.

While talking about two of his under-19 teammates, Mavi opined that the main difference between both of their games is their work ethics. As the cricketing world is now full of stiff competition between the players, it is very easy to fall behind everyone else quickly even if the form slips a bit.

“I think, work ethics. Look, this is the kind of field where you have to constantly push yourself. If you don’t, you’ll quickly fall behind because the competition is that intense—not just in cricket, but in everything. If you’re even slightly off your peak, someone else will take your place. When you’re at your best, you’re doing great. But the moment you slip a bit, it’s very easy to fall off”, he said in the podcast.

Mavi on Shaw vs Gill Comparisons

While speaking about the comparison between Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, Mavi emphasised Gill’s focus on the game. He admired how the batter has maintained his routine since the earlier days. The result that he is getting now is because of his disciplined lifestyle, believes Mavi.

“Yes, if you compare Prithvi and Shubman, I’d say… Shubman has been very focused from the beginning. Even before our U19 days, he was consistent. Whatever he had to do—whether it was protein intake, gym, batting, relaxation, or even party time—he managed everything in a structured, calculated way. That’s something I really admire about him. He’s always been disciplined, and he continues to follow the same routine even now”, he explained.

Gill is set to commence his second season as the skipper of Gujarat Titans. They will start their IPL 2025 campaign at the Narendra Modi Stadium against Punjab Kings tomorrow.

ALSO READ:

Shivam Mavi on Shaw’s rough patch

The former KKR player recalled how Shaw consulted him for advice to overcome his adverse situation. He wanted to reduce his weight and work hard to re-enter the circuit.

“At one point, he was a bit disturbed. He spoke to me about how he could get out of that phase. He said he needed to put in the effort again. He had gained some weight, and he mentioned that he wanted to work on himself. He had started running and working out again. He was trying to get his body in shape again. That’s why I keep saying—if he gets into rhythm for even a year and remains disciplined, he’ll make a strong comeback”, revealed Mavi.

Prithvi Shaw can make a comeback

The 26-year-old stated that he is still in touch with Shaw. He just needs to focus for one year to make a comeback in his career, feels Mavi. The pacer saw him hit some “clean” and “classy” shots at the DY Patil stadium which also included some “crisp boundaries” against the veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

“Sometimes we talk. Like, when a lot of time has passed and I feel like chatting, I do. I still believe that if he puts in one solid year of focused effort, he’ll be back on top. He still has that talent. I saw him in DY Patil games—he’s still hitting some clean, classy shots. He smashed a few crisp boundaries recently off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. If he stays focused for even one year, I’m sure he’ll bounce back”, he stated.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Prithvi Shaw
Shivam Mavi
Shubman Gll

Related posts

Former SRH, Delhi Capitals Star David Warner Named PSL Franchise Captain for 2025 Season

Former SRH, Delhi Capitals Star Named PSL Franchise Captain for 2025 Season

He had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 auction.
4:50 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘The First 300 in IPL’: Former SRH Star Dale Steyn Predicts Opponents and Date for Achieving MASSIVE Milestone

‘The First 300’: Former SRH Star Predicts Opponents and Date for Achieving MASSIVE Milestone in IPL 2025

SRH have continued their ultra-aggressive approach from last season.
4:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Ajinkya Rahane Venkatesh Iyer IPL 2025 Shivam Mavi KKR

Why Did KKR Choose Ajinkya Rahane As Skipper Over Venkatesh Iyer? Former KKR Star Explains

Venkatesh Iyer was bought back by KKR for INR 23.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction
3:24 pm
Samarnath Soory
shubman gill virat kohli records break shivam mavi

‘He Can Break Kohli’s Records’ – Shivam Mavi Picks Out India Star Who Can Eclipse Virat Kohli and Set a New Benchmark

Mavi has closely watched his talent and seen how much he has grown as a player.
3:16 pm
Sagar Paul
Former Bangladesh Captain Tamim Iqbal Rushed to the Hospital During a Match in the Dhaka Premier League

Former Bangladesh Captain Rushed to the Hospital During a Match in the Dhaka Premier League

He experienced chest pain while fielding in the first innings.
2:16 pm
Sreejita Sen
smriti mandhana net worth bcci wpl contract rcb annual salary

Smriti Mandhana Net Worth: How Much Does the India Women Star Player Make in a Year After New BCCI Women’s Contracts?

1:20 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.