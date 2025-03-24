News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
+18 | Play Responsibly | Commercial Content | T&Cs apply
MS-Dhoni-Spills-the-Beans-About-Speculations-of-Ruturaj-Gaikwad-Being-Only-a-Paper-Captain
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 24, 2025

‘I Was Making Decisions’: MS Dhoni Spills the Beans About Speculations of Ruturaj Gaikwad Being Only a Paper-Captain

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

The Gaikwad-led CSK won their first match of the IPL 2025 against Mumbai Indians.

MS-Dhoni-Spills-the-Beans-About-Speculations-of-Ruturaj-Gaikwad-Being-Only-a-Paper-Captain

In a conversation with Jio Hotstar, Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni cleared the air around Ruturaj Gaikwad’s role as a captain in the team. Dhoni had previously told Gaikwad that it’s not mandatory to obey his “advice” during the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, as he handed him over the captaincy in 2024. However, many suspected that Gaikwad was only a paper captain while Dhoni made all the decisions.

“Before the start of the tournament, I also told him, ‘If I give you advice, it doesn’t mean you have to follow it. I will try to stay away as much as possible.’ During the season, a lot of people speculated that I was making the decisions in the background”, he said.

Dhoni dismissed speculations, stating that Gaikwad made the majority of the on-field decisions. He also applauded the new captain for managing the players well.

“But the fact is, he was making 99 per cent of the decisions. The most important calls, bowling changes, field placements, were all his. I was just helping him out. He did a brilliant job of handling the players”, he revealed.

MS Dhoni on Ruturaj Gaikwad as a Leader

Ruturaj Gaikwad started his second IPL season as the CSK captain with a blistering 26-ball-53 show with the willow. This fiery knock included six boundaries and three over-boundaries at an astonishing strike rate of 203.84.

ALSO READ:

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter also revealed the reason behind choosing Gaikwad as the franchise’s skipper. He acknowledged Gaikwad as a “calm” and “composed” player with a “good temperament” and stated that these were the qualities that equipped him to be his successor.

“Ruturaj has been part of us for quite some time. His temperament is very good, he’s very calm, very composed. So those were the reasons we considered him for leadership”, explained Dhoni.

The Men in Yellow kickstarted their IPL 2025 campaign on a high as they defeated their arch-rivals Mumbai by four wickets. They will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk on March 28.

For more updates, follow Cricxtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL 2025
MS Dhoni
Ruturaj Gaikwad

Related posts

Meet Digvesh Rathi, Mystery spinner with the Sunil Narine action in LSG Playing XI vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

He was acquired by LSG for INR 30 lakhs at the auction last November.
7:58 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
mayank yadav lsg vs dc ipl 2025 lucknow super giants

Why is Last Season’s Fastest Bowler Mayank Yadav Not in LSG Playing XI for their IPL 2025 Match vs Delhi Capitals?

The pacer will not be available for a major chunk of the league stage
7:35 pm
Samarnath Soory
KL Rahul expecting first child dc vs lsg ipl 2025 playing xi

Why is KL Rahul Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI for the IPL 2025 DC vs LSG Clash?

KL Rahul does not feature in Delhi Capitals' playing XI in their IPL 2025 opener against Lucknow Super Giants.
7:07 pm
Vishnu PN
GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings (PBKS) look stronger on paper and should start on a winning note.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2025 Match 5 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

6:31 pm
Darpan Jain
Will-Bhuvneshwar-Kumar-Play-the-CSK-vs-RCB-Game-in-IPL-2025-Franchise-Shares-Hint-on-Social-Media

Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar Play the CSK vs RCB Game in IPL 2025? Franchise Shares Hint on Social Media

He missed the opening match against KKR due to a minor injury.
6:34 pm
Sreejita Sen
Gujarat Titans (GT) retained as many as five players before the IPL 2025 auction and still had a big purse to buy a few quality players.

Best Gujarat Titans Playing XI And Impact Players For IPL 2025: Sai Kishore to play over Washington Sundar

While the focus was getting quality pacers, GT also bought talented batters for different roles.
5:53 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.